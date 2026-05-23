Pet Adoption Day – Quincy Animal Shelter, Polkadog and TLC Supply Host Pet Adoption Event

Quincy, MA, 2026-05-23 — /EPR Network/ — Quincy Animal Shelter and TLC Supply invite the public to Pet Adoption Day on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event will take place at the TLC Supply showroom and superstore, 48 Arnold Street, Braintree, MA. The family-friendly event will feature adoptable animals from Quincy Animal Shelter, special treats from Polkadog Bakery, and friendly staff on hand to help families find their new companion.

Event details:

Come and meet adoptable dogs and cats from Quincy Animal Shelter. Adoption counseling and on-site support will be available.

About Quincy Animal Shelter:

Quincy Animal Shelter cares for and rehomes dogs and cats from the Quincy area and surrounding communities. The Shelter is located at 99 Quarry Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or can be found online at www.quincyanimalshelter.org for adoption requirements, hours, and available animals.

About Polkadog:

Polkadog was founded in 2002 to make treats for a beloved, one-eyed rescue dog, Pearl. She was a part of the family and the family wanted her to have the best treats possible. That meant finding the finest ingredients around and adding a little bit of love into every bite. You feel the same way about your pets, so we still make every treat like we did back then: for family. Polkadog packages all of their treats at our Boston Fish Pier kitchen. The company works with local artists to develop our packaging. Local stores include Cranston, Canton, Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Hingham, Lynnfield, Jamacia Plain, Newbury Street, North End, Seaport, and the South End.

About TLC Supply:

TLC Supply is a family-owned hardscape and masonry supplier serving Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Southern New Hampshire. TLC offers industry-leading brands and products including pavers, retaining walls, natural stone, masonry materials, bagged cements, repair mortars, chimney products, sealers, aggregates, and sand. With custom fabrication services and a full fleet of delivery trucks, TLC Supply provides fast, reliable service from their Braintree location.

For more information about the event, contact TLC Supply, 48 Arnold Street, Braintree, MA, visit www.tlcsupply.com or call 617-773-0055.