A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal Expands Junk Removal Services in Dublin

Posted on 2026-05-23 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

junk removal services

CITY, Country, 2026-05-23 — /EPR Network/ —Dublin, Ireland – 23/05/26 – A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal has announced the expansion of its junk removal services across Dublin to meet growing demand from homeowners, landlords, and businesses.
With more people renovating homes, moving house, and clearing rental properties, the need for fast and reliable waste collection has increased. A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal is now offering extended coverage across North Dublin, South Dublin, and surrounding areas.

Meeting Growing Demand for Junk Removal in Dublin

Over the past year, Dublin has seen a rise in property sales, home upgrades, and office relocations. These changes often create large amounts of waste, including old furniture, broken appliances, garden waste, and general household rubbish.

A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal provides professional junk removal services in Dublin for both residential and commercial clients. The company handles:

Household rubbish removal

Furniture disposal
Mattress removal
Appliance removal
Garden clearance
Office clearance
Full property clearance

All waste is collected safely and taken to licensed recycling centres in line with Irish waste regulations.

Focus on Eco-Friendly Waste Disposal

As part of the expansion, A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal is strengthening its commitment to responsible waste management. The company aims to reduce landfill waste by sorting materials for recycling whenever possible.

Reusable items such as wood, metal, and certain furniture pieces are separated to support sustainable waste practices. This approach helps protect the environment and supports Dublin’s recycling goals.

Supporting Homes and Businesses

The expanded junk removal services are designed to help:
Homeowners clearing clutter
Landlords preparing rental properties
Estate agents managing property sales
Businesses relocating offices
Contractors completing renovation projects

By offering same-day and flexible booking options, A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal ensures fast and stress-free service.

Commitment to Quality Service

The Founder of A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal said:

“Our goal is to provide reliable and affordable junk removal services in Dublin. We understand that clearing unwanted items can be stressful. Our trained team handles every job safely, professionally, and with respect for our customers’ property.”

The company uses trained staff, proper lifting equipment, and secure vehicles to ensure safe and efficient waste collection.

For more information about A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal, visit https://www.a1junkandrubbishremoval.com/

About A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal

A1 Junk & Rubbish Removal is a Dublin-based waste removal company providing junk removal, household rubbish collection, garden clearance, and property clearance services. The company works with homeowners, landlords, and businesses across Dublin.

Contact Information
Email:,declanbyrne098@gmail.com
Phone: 0851267170

Address: 5 St Ronan’s Dr, Neillstown, Dublin 22, D22 T9X4, Ireland

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