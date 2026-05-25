MoveStrong Partners with Faith Walk Community Fitness Park on Outdoor Obstacle Training Course in Coeur d’Alene

A first-of-its-kind community fitness course designed for accessibility, group engagement, and large-scale parks and recreation will be opening in May 2026.

Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — MoveStrong has announced a major partnership with Faith Walk Community Fitness Park in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, supporting the development of an innovative outdoor obstacle training environment set to open May 29, 2026. The project represents a long- term collaboration focused on creating an inclusive, high-capacity fitness destination that integrates physical activity, community connection, and purposeful design.

Faith Walk Community Fitness Park, a faith-based 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to strengthening individuals and families through physical, mental, and spiritual development. The park was envisioned as a community-centered destination where fitness, recreation, and shared experiences could come together across generation

As part of the development, MoveStrong worked closely with project leadership to design and implement a custom obstacle fitness course integrated directly into the park layout. The course features 20 distinct obstacles inspired by large-scale ninja-style training environments, creating a progression-based experience for both recreational users and advanced participants.

According to Dan Pinkerton, Chairman of the Board, Faith Walk Community Fitness Park, Inc. “MoveStrong was the best partner for numerous reasons: their equipment was the best quality we could find; they had the most variety of obstacles; they had the quantity we needed of 20 distinctly different obstacles; and they were super responsive and a joy to work with in the process.”

The system was engineered to support simultaneous use by two participants, enabling continuous flow through the course while encouraging both individual performance and group participation. A dedicated warm-up zone was also incorporated into the design, allowing groups of up to 100 participants to prepare, stretch, and engage in structured programming prior to entering the course.

Accessibility across a broad range of ages and fitness levels was a foundational part of the project design. The obstacle layout intentionally combines introductory elements with more advanced challenges, creating opportunities for beginners, families, youth groups, fitness enthusiasts, and competitive athletes alike.

“Our goal was to create an environment where everyone can participate, improve, and celebrate progress, whether they are taking their very first step toward fitness or striving to become a Guardian Warrior Champion,” Pinkerton said.

The facility includes guided instructional support throughout the course, integrated timing capabilities, and recognition elements for participants completing challenges. QR code instructional decals at each station provide on-demand demonstrations, while supporting signage offers clear, step-by-step guidance before users begin the course. MoveStrong provided full design, engineering, and installation of all custom obstacle elements, along with a performance-focused surfacing system incorporating impact-absorbing safety padding designed to meet fall-height safety requirements while maintaining durability and athletic performance standards.

A signature feature of the installation is the 10-Ring Traveling Rings structure, serving as both a functional training element and a visual focal point within the course. Additional large-scale features, including warped wall challenges, further reinforce the park’s emphasis on progression-based obstacle training and community competition experiences.

Brand integration throughout the park includes the shared message “Love Life. MoveStrong.” embedded directly into the surfacing design to reflect the project’s combined focus on wellness, perseverance, movement, and community engagement. “The message ‘Love Life. Move Strong.’ beautifully captures the heart and mission of the park because it speaks to both the joy of living and the strength needed to live life well, physically, mentally, spiritually, and relationally,” the chairman of the board stated.

The project will launch through a phased grand opening process, allowing the community to experience different elements of the facility as they are introduced and activated over time. Organizers anticipate the park becoming a long-term destination for fitness programming, family recreation, youth engagement, and regional community events.

This partnership further expands MoveStrong’s presence in large-scale parks and recreation development, reinforcing its role in delivering durable, inclusive, and purpose-driven fitness environments for public and community use.

About Company

– MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional strength training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700

Links & Further information:

https://www.movestrongfit.com/whomovesstrong/2026/5/9/movestrong-partnership-with-faith-walk-community-redefining-community-fitness-through-large-scale-obstacle-design