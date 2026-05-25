Beyond Key broadens its international presence with a strategic move to Australia

Sydney, Australia, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Beyond Key has recently opened its first office in Australia, adding a third geography that already spans 5 offices across the US and India.

Beyond Key has been working with Australian organisations remotely for several years. The new Sydney office gives the company a permanent local base to manage client engagements, build strong partnerships, and respond to client needs without the lag of operating across time zones and distance.

Piyush Goel, Beyond Key’s CEO and founder, said the decision came down to where the business was already heading. “Following the strong growth we’ve experienced with our Australian clients, establishing a dedicated presence in Sydney was a natural next step. This move allows us to deepen client relationships, accelerate execution, and better align our solutions with regional business needs.”

COO Milin Dholakia pointed to what the local office changes practically. The Sydney team will work alongside Beyond Key’s global delivery centers, while adding local accountability.

Abilash Balan, who has been with Beyond Key since 2022, is heading up the Australia operation as Head of Marketing and Growth. He is based in Sydney.

The work Beyond Key does in the region sits at the intersection of data, cloud, and AI while leveraging its expertise in Microsoft stack. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner, Beyond Key delivers end-to-end solutions across Microsoft Business Central, Dynamics 365 CRM, D365 Finance and Operations, data platform services . The team also provides SharePoint consultant services and SharePoint intranet implementation, Office 365 consultant support, and advanced capabilities in Microsoft Fabric consulting and Databricks AWS services.

Beyond the Microsoft stack, Beyond Key brings deep expertise in AI consulting services, generative AI development, AI-driven automation, and machine learning solutions, helping ANZ enterprises move from data readiness to real-world AI outcomes across data engineering, business intelligence, and enterprise application modernisation.

Beyond Key holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications to support the Australian enterprises in regulated industries who are increasingly scrutinising the security posture of their technology partners.

To explore more, visit www.beyondkey.com.au.

About Beyond Key

Beyond Key is a global IT consulting and software services company founded in 2005. The firm specialises in data analytics, business intelligence, cloud solutions, and enterprise application development, and works with clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and now the Asia-Pacific region. Beyond Key is a Microsoft Solutions Partner and holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications.