Specialist Periodontist In Brisbane Reveals Why Gum Health Is the True Foundation Of Long-Term Tooth Stability

STRATHPINE, QLD, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Foundation Dental Services, one of South-East Queensland’s most respected specialist periodontics practices, is highlighting the critical and often underestimated role that specialist periodontal treatment plays in achieving long-term tooth stability and successful dental implant outcomes. With locations spanning North Brisbane, West Brisbane, Brisbane CBD, and the Sunshine Coast, the practice is calling on referring general dentists and patients alike to prioritise gum health earlier — before tooth loss, chronic infection, or implant failure becomes a far more complex and costly reality.

Why Periodontal Disease Cannot Be Ignored

Periodontal disease, commonly known as gum disease, is one of Australia’s most prevalent yet least-discussed chronic health conditions. It involves a progressive bacterial infection of the gums that, if left untreated, causes irreversible bone and attachment loss around the teeth. The consequences extend well beyond aesthetics: loose teeth, shifting of teeth out of position, persistent bad breath (halitosis), and ultimately tooth loss.

Critically, research continues to link advanced gum disease to systemic conditions including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory illness. This underlines why periodontal treatment is not merely a dental concern, but a whole-of-health priority.

Foundation Dental Services operates across five locations, offering patients access to a specialist team with the depth of experience to evaluate, treat, and manage both early and complex periodontal disease cases. Patients do not always require a referral to book a consultation, making access to specialist care more straightforward than many assume.

“At Foundation Dental Services, we see patients every week who have been managing gum disease silently for years without realising the extent of the damage,” says Dr John Carrigy, Founder and Specialist Periodontist at Foundation Dental Services. “The science is clear — periodontal disease is a silent disease. Many people have no pain, no obvious symptoms, yet bone loss is quietly progressing beneath the gum line. When we intervene early with proper specialist periodontal treatment, we can halt that destruction and give patients a genuine pathway to long-term tooth stability. When we see patients too late, options narrow significantly.”

Dr Carrigy, who has built Foundation Dental Services into one of the leading independent specialist groups in South-East Queensland over more than two decades, adds that the relationship between gum health and dental implant success is especially critical and still underappreciated:

“A dental implant placed into a mouth with uncontrolled gum disease and dental implant treatments is an implant at risk,” Dr Carrigy explains. “Peri-implantitis — infection around a dental implant — is essentially periodontal disease by another name. The single most important thing any implant candidate can do is get their periodontal health assessed and treated by a specialist first. That is how we protect both the investment and the outcome.”

Specialist Periodontics: What Sets It Apart

A registered periodontist in Australia completes a five-year general dental degree, a period in general practice, and then a further three-year postgraduate specialist degree in periodontics — a highly competitive programme with only a small number of positions available nationally each year. Upon completing the postgraduate qualification and passing a series of examinations, the practitioner must be registered with the Dental Board of Australia as a dental specialist before practising under a specialist banner. In total, this represents seven to eight years of full-time study and clinical training.

Foundation Dental Services brings together a team of board-registered specialist periodontists who restrict their practice exclusively to periodontology and encompass periodontal treatment, minor oral surgery, dental implant placement, and oral medicine concerns. The practice takes a contemporary, minimally invasive, and holistic approach to care, working in close consultation with referring general dentists to deliver co-ordinated, patient-centred outcomes. Patients are treated as individuals, with detailed treatment plans, transparent written cost estimates provided following an initial consultation, and a deliberate pace set to minimise anxiety and discomfort.

Book a Specialist Periodontal Assessment

Referring dental practitioners and patients in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast are encouraged to take the first step towards long-term gum health and tooth stability. To learn more about periodontal disease, treatment options, and the specialist care available, or to book a consultation, visit Foundation Dental.

Dental professionals wishing to refer a patient can do so online via Foundation Dental Services’ dedicated referral portal.

About Foundation Dental Services

Foundation Dental Services is a proudly independent, family-owned specialist periodontics and dental implant practice serving patients across South-East Queensland since its founding by Dr John Carrigy. The practice operates from five locations — Brisbane CBD, Strathpine (North Brisbane), Taringa (West Brisbane), Mountain Creek (Sunshine Coast), and Tewantin/Noosa — as well as a consultation clinic on the Fraser Coast.

Its team of board-registered specialist periodontists offers a comprehensive range of services including periodontics and gum disease treatment, dental implants, minor oral surgery, endodontics, and oral medicine. Foundation Dental Services is registered with the Dental Board of Australia and operates in compliance with all AHPRA specialist practice standards.

Media Contact

Dr John Carrigy

Founder, Foundation Dental Services

Address: 1/520 Gympie Road, Strathpine QLD 4500, Australia

Phone: (07) 3878 2519

Email: admin@foundationdental.com.au

Website: https://www.foundationdental.com.au/

Periodontics Service Page: https://www.foundationdental.com.au/services/periodontics/