Jones Creek Golf Course Welcomes Golfers Back to a Reimagined Experience in Evans, Georgia

Evans, Georgia, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Jones Creek Golf Course is ushering in a new era of golf in the Augusta area with a thoughtfully restored course experience that blends tradition, accessibility, and modern upgrades. Located in Evans, Georgia, the revitalized course is once again welcoming golfers of all ages and skill levels to enjoy one of the CSRA’s most recognized golf destinations.

Originally designed by legendary golf course architect Rees Jones, Jones Creek Golf Course has long been recognized for its scenic layout, rolling terrain and memorable playability. The course’s recent restoration by Bond Golf Global focused on preserving the integrity of the original design while introducing modern enhancements that enhance the player experience.

Under the vision of creating “Quality Golf for All,” Jones Creek is now open to the public, ensuring everyone can enjoy an elevated golf experience.

Highlights of the reimagined Jones Creek experience include:

A restored 18-hole championship golf course

Renovations designed to honor the original Rees Jones layout

Updated greens, bunkers and other course enhancements for improved playability

Daily public tee times (limited membership opportunities available)

State-of-the-art driving range with Toptracer-powered hitting bay technology

A welcoming atmosphere for both experienced golfers and newcomers to the game

Conveniently located in Evans, Jones Creek Golf Course continues to strengthen the Augusta-area golf scene by offering a high-quality golf experience without the necessity of membership. The reopening also adds another exciting option for visitors who travel to the region each year for its internationally recognized golf culture and events, including Augusta National Golf Club.

“We’re excited to welcome golfers back to Jones Creek,” says Andrew Brooks, of Bond Golf Global, who partnered to reopen and operate the course. “Whether you’re here for a casual round, a new hobby or a golf community to grow with, you’ll find a challenging and engaging course, designed to help you grow your golf game.”

To learn more about tee times, memberships, practice facilities and upcoming events, visit the Jones Creek Golf Course website.

About Jones Creek Golf Course:

Jones Creek Golf Course is a public golf destination located in Evans, Georgia, serving golfers throughout the Augusta area and CSRA. Originally designed by acclaimed golf architect Rees Jones, the course offers a restored 18-hole layout that combines scenic beauty, challenging play and an approachable experience for golfers of all skill levels. In addition to championship golf, Jones Creek features practice facilities with Toptracer technology, membership opportunities, tournaments, events, and a welcoming atmosphere centered around growing the game of golf within the local community. Learn more at https://jonescreekgolfcourse.com/.

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Contact Information:

Contact Name: Andrew Brooks

Company Name: Jones Creek Golf Course

Street Address: 4087 Hammonds Ferry

City: Evans

State: GA

ZIP Code: 30809

Phone: 706-910-1911

Website URL https://jonescreekgolfcourse.com/

Contact Email: info@jonescreekgolfcourse.com