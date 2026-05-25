Digital Marketing Programme Helps Professionals Master AI-Powered Marketing Strategies

Mumbai, India, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — As businesses increasingly compete in a digital-first economy, marketing professionals are expected to do much more than run campaigns. Today’s organizations need marketers who understand analytics, customer behavior, AI-driven tools, and data-backed decision-making. This growing demand is encouraging professionals across industries to enroll in a digital marketing programme that combines strategy, technology, and analytics.

The Digital Marketing and Analytics Programme offered by the Indian School of Business (ISB) in collaboration with Emeritus is designed to help professionals build practical expertise in modern digital marketing. Integrated with AI and Generative AI applications, the programme focuses on helping learners understand how technology is transforming customer engagement and marketing performance.

Digital Marketing Is Evolving Rapidly

From search engines and social media to automation and AI-powered personalization, digital marketing has become more data-driven than ever before. Businesses are actively looking for professionals who can combine creativity with analytics to improve campaign performance and business growth.

A modern digital marketing programme helps participants understand how to create, manage, and optimize marketing strategies across digital platforms. The ISB programme covers industry-relevant areas such as:

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Search Engine Marketing (SEM)

Social media and performance marketing

Marketing analytics and ROI measurement

CRM automation and customer engagement

AI-powered content creation and personalization

Generative AI applications in digital marketing

The curriculum is designed to provide practical exposure through case studies, simulated campaigns, and real-world marketing scenarios.

Learning Designed for Working Professionals

One of the major reasons professionals are exploring executive education programmes is flexibility. Working professionals want to upskill without pausing their careers, and online learning formats make that possible.

The ISB Digital Marketing and Analytics Programme is structured as a flexible online course with self-paced learning modules, live masterclasses, hands-on projects, and interactive sessions with programme leaders. Participants also gain exposure to more than 15 industry-relevant digital marketing tools and AI-powered marketing applications.

Programme highlights include:

Learning from globally recognized ISB faculty

Hands-on marketing simulations and assignments

Live masterclasses on AI and emerging marketing trends

Exposure to analytics dashboards and campaign optimization

Networking opportunities with professionals from diverse industries

Helping Professionals Build Future-Ready Careers

As organizations continue investing in digital transformation, marketing roles are evolving rapidly. Companies are looking for professionals who can understand both customer engagement and data analytics to improve marketing outcomes.

A digital marketing programme can help professionals strengthen their skills in campaign planning, analytics, automation, and AI-driven marketing strategy. These capabilities are becoming increasingly valuable across industries including e-commerce, retail, technology, finance, healthcare, and consulting.

Online discussions among learners also highlight growing interest in AI-integrated marketing education and practical learning experiences that support long-term career growth.

About the Programme

The ISB Digital Marketing and Analytics Programme reflects the increasing role of AI, analytics, and automation in modern marketing. By combining business understanding with practical digital marketing applications, the programme aims to help professionals stay competitive in a fast-changing digital landscape.

Learn more – ISB Digital Marketing and Analytics Programme