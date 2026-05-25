Future Electronics to Host Hands-On Embedded AI Coding Workshop Featuring Microchip MCUs and MPLAB® AI Coding Assistant

Montreal, Canada, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, is inviting engineers and embedded developers to an immersive, hands-on workshop focused on accelerating firmware development using AI-assisted tools and next-generation Microchip technology.

The workshop, titled Develop Microchip MCUs with MPLAB® AI Coding Assistant for VS Code, will take place on June 2 in Milpitas, California, and June 4 in Irvine, California. The sessions are designed to provide practical, real-world experience building and optimizing firmware using modern AI-enhanced development workflows.

Participants will work directly inside Visual Studio Code using Microchip’s latest toolchain, including the MPLAB AI Coding Assistant. Engineers will develop, test, and refine embedded applications on real hardware featuring a new ARM® Cortex-based microcontroller and the Curiosity Nano Explorer Board.

Powered by Microchip Technology, the workshop highlights how AI-driven development is transforming embedded engineering by improving productivity, code quality, and time-to-market. Attendees will gain hands-on experience with workflows designed to streamline firmware creation and enhance debugging efficiency.

The session will also introduce the evolving Curiosity Nano ecosystem and demonstrate how Microchip’s expanding software partnerships are shaping the future of embedded system design. Developers will gain insight into how these tools integrate into modern embedded roadmaps, particularly for ARM® Cortex-based MCU development.

This is a live, hardware-driven coding experience where participants will actively build and iterate firmware using AI-assisted development tools in a guided lab environment.

What attendees will learn

Participants will gain practical skills and insights, including how to:

• Accelerate firmware development using AI assistance in MPLAB® for VS Code

• Build and test applications on real ARM® Cortex MCU hardware

• Use AI-driven tools to refine and optimize embedded code

• Improve development workflows to reduce engineering cycle time

• Leverage the Curiosity Nano ecosystem within modern embedded design strategies

• Requirements

Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop with the following installed:

• Visual Studio Code

• MPLAB® for VS Code extensions

• XC32 Compiler

• MPLAB AI Coding Assistant configured with an active API key

Event locations

June 2, 9:00 AM

Future Electronics Conference Center, 1st Floor

690 N. McCarthy Blvd

Milpitas, CA 95035

June 4, 9:00 AM

Microchip Technology

165 Technology Dr.

Irvine, CA 92618

Engineers are encouraged to register early as space is limited. Attendees will leave with practical experience in AI-assisted embedded development and a clearer understanding of how modern toolchains are reshaping MCU programming workflows.

For registration details, visit the dedicated event page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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