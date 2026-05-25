Vodia PBX V70 Webinar Now Available on Demand

BOSTON, USA, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, is pleased to announce the recording of the company’s May 14, 2026 webinar, “Vodia PBX V70: Admin Interface, Analytics, AI, and Multi-Tenant Performance,” is now available on demand.

This webinar introduced attendees to V70’s completely revamped admin portal and interface, new inbound and outbound AI agents, built-in automation, and scalable multi-tenant performance. Sales Engineer Eric Altman and VoIP Engineer Hamlet Collado hosted the webinar, which also included a live Q&A session.

Why Watch the V70 Webinar?

This webinar is a deep dive into V70, which Vodia officially released in March. V70 features snapshots and centralized remote provisioning to reduce operational risk, alongside custom dashboards, emergency alerts, Jitsi Meet, and WhatsApp Business integration.

V70’s latest features and improvements include:

Admin interface

Call capacity

Cross-tenant presence and BLF sharing

Custom dashboards

Emergency alerts

External presence sharing

Inbound and outbound AI agents

Jitsi Meet

Snapshots

Skills-based routing

Multiple supported operating systems

WhatsApp Business integration

The recording is available on the Vodia website.

Prior to the webinar, Eric Altman joined Doug Green, publisher of Technology Reseller News, to discuss V70 in detail on the Technology Reseller News podcast. The podcast is available on the Vodia website.

What’s next?

Vodia continues to expand and improve V70, and the company has already evolved the platform to V70.2. Development will continue throughout 2026 with ongoing improvements focused on real-world deployments, scalability, and operational visibility.

User Feedback Matters

Vodia believes the best way to improve its platform is by working closely with its partners and customers. Comments and suggestions can be provided to the company on the webinar page on the Vodia website. For more information, sales@vodia.com, +1 (617) 861-3490.

About Vodia

Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

####