Jung pumpen pumps and Submersible pumps Available in Erith Through Pump Technical Services Ltd

Erith, UK, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Pump Technical Services Ltd continues to strengthen wastewater management solutions across the UK by supplying high-quality Jung pumpen pumps and Submersible pumps from its Erith operations. As the sole UK supplier of Jung Pumpen wastewater products, the company provides reliable pump solutions, servicing, maintenance, emergency repairs, and nationwide delivery support. Businesses can contact Pump Technical Services Ltd on 01322 357080 for technical assistance and product enquiries.

A Long History of German Engineering Excellence

Jung Pumpen Innovation Since 1924

Jung Pumpen began in 1924 when Heinrich Christian Jung designed slurry pumps for German farms. The company quickly built a strong reputation for durable engineering and dependable wastewater technology.

Over the decades, Jung Pumpen expanded into drainage, plumbing, and sanitation sectors. The company focused on creating products that delivered reliable wastewater performance in demanding environments.

Today, all Jung Pumpen products continue to be manufactured in Germany. The company now supports customers worldwide with advanced wastewater pumping technology.

Development of the First Submersible pumps

In 1954, Jung Pumpen introduced the world’s first submersible pump. This development transformed wastewater management and drainage systems across multiple industries.

Submersible pumps became widely recognised for their efficiency and practical installation benefits. Jung Pumpen continued refining its technology to improve performance and reliability.

The company remains recognised internationally for producing dependable wastewater pumping systems that support residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

The Success of the U3 Pump Range

Reliable Wastewater Disposal Solutions

Jung Pumpen introduced the U3 Submersible pumps during the 1970s. The product quickly became known for reliable wastewater disposal and long-term durability.

The U3 pump remains one of the most recognised wastewater pumps available today. In 2022, Jung Pumpen released the seventh-generation U3 model with further engineering improvements.

The continued success of the U3 range reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and practical wastewater solutions.

Sole UK Supplier of Jung pumpen pumps

Extensive Product Availability Across the UK

Pump Technical Services Ltd supplies Jung pumpen pumps, accessories, control panels, valves, pipework, and spare parts throughout the UK.

The company holds one of the UK’s largest stocks of Jung Pumpen products at its Kent Hub Warehouse. Additional stock support is also available across the UK, including Northern Ireland.

Customers who place orders before 3.30pm can access next-day delivery support for many products.

Specialist Support and Technical Expertise

Pump Technical Services Ltd specialises in the installation, servicing, and maintenance of Jung pumpen pumps and Submersible pumps.

All engineers receive dedicated training on Jung Pumpen systems. This specialist knowledge allows the company to provide accurate maintenance support and up-to-date technical guidance.

The engineering team carries out on-site inspections, servicing, cleaning, and preventative maintenance work to help maximise pump lifespan and reduce unexpected failures.

Emergency Repairs and Maintenance Services

Fast Response for Pump Breakdowns

Pump failures can interrupt wastewater operations and create serious delays. Pump Technical Services Ltd provides fast emergency repair services to restore systems quickly.

Experienced engineers diagnose issues efficiently and complete repairs using specialist knowledge of Jung Pumpen systems.

Regular maintenance also helps reduce operational downtime and supports long-term equipment performance.

Businesses seeking reliable Jung pumpen pumps and Submersible pumps can contact Pump Technical Services Ltd in Erith on 01322357080 for product information, servicing support, and nationwide delivery assistance.

Pump Technical Services Ltd is the sole UK supplier of Jung pumpen pumps and provides expert support for Submersible pumps, including servicing, maintenance, repairs, and nationwide delivery from its Erith operations.