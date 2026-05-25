Consensuality, a Couples Intimacy Brand, Launches in the Garden Route with a New Private Retreat Concept

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Consensuality has launched as a new South African couples intimacy brand offering a private couples retreat in the Garden Route, a structured couples intimacy course, and direct confidential engagement through its contact platform.

The brand has been developed around a reality many committed couples experience but often struggle to address openly: the gradual loss of closeness, desire, communication, and emotional presence over time. Rather than positioning itself as therapy or crisis intervention, Consensuality offers a proactive model that gives couples private space, practical frameworks, and guided opportunities to reconnect before disconnection becomes the defining pattern of the relationship.

At the centre of the launch is Naughty by Nature, a private one-couple luxury retreat located in Wilderness along South Africa’s Garden Route. The retreat is designed for couples who want uninterrupted time together in a setting that removes routine, outside pressure, and the social dynamics often found in group-based retreats or shared wellness spaces. Its purpose is not only to provide accommodation, but to create an environment where couples can slow down, reconnect, and explore their relationship with privacy and intention.

Founded Around a Personal Understanding of Long-Term Connection

Consensuality was founded by Carol Momberg after recognising a pattern common to many long-term relationships: couples may remain committed, functional, and loyal, while gradually losing emotional and physical connection without having the tools or language to address it.

“Most couples don’t fall apart dramatically, they just quietly drift, and no one teaches you how to find your way back,” says Carol.

“For years, I thought I was the problem. I didn’t understand desire, and I didn’t have the language or tools to change that. What I realised is that most people aren’t broken, they’re just uninformed.”

This personal insight became the foundation for Consensuality’s structured approach, which focuses on communication, emotional safety, presence, curiosity, and practical ways for couples to rebuild connection in a private, experience-led setting.

A Private Retreat Designed for One Couple at a Time

The Naughty by Nature retreat is built around exclusivity and privacy. By hosting one couple at a time, the experience removes comparison, group participation, and external observation, allowing each couple to engage with the space at their own pace.

This model reflects the broader Consensuality philosophy: meaningful connection requires the right environment, the right level of privacy, and a structure that supports presence without making the experience feel forced or clinical. The retreat is positioned within the luxury travel and relationship experience space, but its value lies in the way accommodation, atmosphere, optional guided elements, and intentional design work together.

For couples seeking a private couples retreat, romantic reconnection experience, or a more meaningful Garden Route getaway, the retreat offers a focused alternative to standard leisure travel.

Combining Hospitality, Experience, and Education

Consensuality has launched as more than a retreat brand. It operates across three connected areas: immersive private experiences, guided intimacy concepts, and structured education. This allows couples to engage with the brand in a way that suits their relationship stage, comfort level, and desired outcome.

The brand’s digital education component, The Erotic Reboot, is a 12-week online program designed to help couples explore communication, desire, emotional safety, and relationship dynamics in a practical and accessible way. The course extends the work beyond the retreat environment, helping couples apply the same principles in everyday life.

This combination of physical retreat and online education creates a model that supports both short-term reconnection and longer-term relationship development.

Addressing an Overlooked Relationship Need

Many relationship services are built around moments of difficulty, breakdown, or repair. Consensuality takes a different approach by focusing on proactive connection, helping couples invest in their relationship before problems become severe or entrenched.

The brand is based on the understanding that couples often remain loyal, functional, and committed while slowly losing the intimacy and emotional closeness that once held the relationship together. For many couples, the challenge is not a lack of love, but a lack of language, structure, time, and permission to address desire and connection openly.

Consensuality responds to this gap through a model that is private, experience-led, and practical. It gives couples a way to step outside routine and engage with their relationship in a setting designed specifically for reconnection.

Positioned for Local and International Audiences

With its launch in South Africa’s Garden Route, Consensuality is positioned for both local and international couples seeking meaningful travel experiences that go beyond conventional hospitality. The Garden Route is already recognised as a desirable destination for privacy, natural beauty, and high-end travel, making it a strong setting for a brand focused on intimacy, reconnection, and private retreat experiences.

The global growth of wellness travel, experience-led tourism, and relationship-focused personal development has created space for offerings that sit between traditional accommodation, education, and guided personal work. Consensuality enters this space with a clear and specific proposition: a private, one-couple model supported by structured intimacy education.

Couples can explore the brand’s full offering through the official Consensuality website, where the retreat, course, and consultation pathways are presented as part of one connected relationship experience.

A Structured Approach to Reconnection

The brand’s approach is built around communication, emotional safety, presence, and curiosity. These elements form the foundation of both the private retreat and the online program, allowing couples to engage with the work in a way that feels considered, confidential, and relevant to their own relationship.

Rather than promoting a one-size-fits-all retreat model, Consensuality offers a private framework that can be shaped around the couple. This is particularly important for those who may feel hesitant about group environments, public vulnerability, or overly clinical relationship support.

Through direct consultation, couples can make enquiries privately and receive guidance on the most suitable way to engage with the brand, whether through the retreat, the online program, or a broader combination of experiences.

Availability and Enquiries

All Consensuality experiences are offered on a private basis, with limited availability to preserve the quality, discretion, and intentional nature of the experience.

Couples interested in learning more can visit the official website, explore the private retreat, review the online course, or begin the confidential enquiry process through the contact page.

Released in collaboration with WildBeest Media.