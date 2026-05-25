Five Star Air & Plumbing Announces $100 OFF Toilet Installation in Anthem, AZ

Posted on 2026-05-25 by in Construction, Small Business // 0 Comments

Plumbing Services in Anthem, AZ

Anthem, AZ, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Homeowners looking to upgrade their bathrooms with reliable plumbing solutions can now save with a limited-time special offer from Five Star Air & Plumbing. The company is currently offering $100 OFF professional toilet installation services for residential customers throughout Anthem and surrounding Arizona communities.

Known for dependable HVAC and plumbing services, Five Star Air & Plumbing continues to provide high-quality plumbing installations designed to improve efficiency, comfort, and convenience for homeowners. The company is also recognized for delivering trusted plumbing services in Anthem, AZ with fast response times and reliable workmanship.

Replacing an outdated or malfunctioning toilet can help reduce water waste, improve bathroom functionality, and enhance the overall appearance of a home. With this limited-time promotion, homeowners can save on the installation of modern, water-efficient toilets installed by experienced plumbing professionals.

Whether customers are remodeling a bathroom, replacing a broken toilet, or upgrading to a more efficient model, Five Star Air & Plumbing offers expert installation services with attention to detail and customer satisfaction.

Serving Anthem, Phoenix, Cave Creek, Glendale, Peoria, and nearby areas, the company is known for honest pricing and dependable service across a wide range of residential plumbing solutions.

In addition to toilet installations, Five Star Air & Plumbing also provides drain cleaning, water heater services, leak repairs, plumbing maintenance, air conditioning services, heating repair, and indoor comfort solutions throughout the region.

This limited-time $100 OFF toilet installation offer may expire soon, and homeowners are encouraged to schedule service early to take advantage of the savings.

To learn more about the $100 OFF toilet installation special or to schedule an appointment, contact us now!

Media Contact:

Five Star Air & Plumbing
Address: 39216 N 21st Ave, Anthem, AZ 85086, United States
Phone: (623) 244-0414
Website: https://www.fivestar-airconditioning.com/

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