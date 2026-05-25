MLA Psychology’s Tahlia Rahme Brings Neuroaffirming Child and Adolescent Psychology to Families Across Australia Via Telehealth

Victoria, Australia, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — MLA Psychology today announced the availability of specialist psychological services for children, adolescents and young adults, led by AHPRA-registered psychologist Tahlia Rahme. Operating across selected northern Melbourne locations for in-person appointments and Australia-wide via telehealth, Rahme offers a neuroaffirming, evidence-informed approach to some of the most common and complex mental health presentations facing young Australians today.

With demand for child and adolescent psychology at record levels across Australia, many families find themselves waiting months for support that, when it arrives, can feel ill-suited to neurodivergent young people. Rahme’s practice responds to this gap directly. Her work is grounded in connection before clinical strategy — sessions begin by understanding the young person’s strengths, sensory profile, communication style and everyday environment before any goals are set.

Tahlia Rahme works with children, adolescents and young adults across a wide range of presentations: anxiety and school refusal, autism and ADHD, intellectual disability, learning-related challenges, emotional dysregulation, low mood, social confidence and family wellbeing. For families with NDIS funding, Rahme welcomes self-managed and plan-managed participants where psychology support aligns with their plan goals. Medicare rebates may be available through a valid Mental Health Treatment Plan, and private referrals require no GP referral.

“Young people are often sent to therapy after years of feeling misunderstood by the systems around them. My work starts by making sure they don’t have that experience in the room with me. When a child or teenager feels genuinely seen, the clinical work becomes possible.”

— Tahlia Rahme, Psychologist, MLA Psychology

Sessions are available in three formats to suit the diverse needs of Australian families: in-home visits across selected northern Melbourne suburbs, school-based sessions arranged subject to school agreement and travel suitability, and telehealth appointments for families located anywhere in Australia where this mode is clinically appropriate. The intake process is designed to be straightforward — families submit a short enquiry, and the MLA Psychology team reviews the information and advises on suitability before any appointment is scheduled.

Rahme’s neuroaffirming approach is particularly significant for autistic young people and those with ADHD or intellectual disability. Rather than focusing on conformity or masking, sessions centre on self-understanding, practical coping strategies, family collaboration and — where relevant — school communication and NDIS goal alignment. Parents and caregivers are considered active participants in the therapeutic process, not secondary to it.

Full information on areas of support, session formats, funding pathways and the enquiry process is available at https://mlapsychology.com/ tahliarahme/ .