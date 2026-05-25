Rudbig Interiors Expands Tiling Services in Oldbury

Oldbury, UK, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Rudbig Interiors, a trusted home renovation company in Oldbury, has announced the expansion of its professional tiling services across the city and surrounding areas. The company is responding to the growing demand for high-quality wall and floor tiling in both residential and commercial properties.

Homeowners in Oldbury are investing more in bathroom renovations, kitchen upgrades, and modern flooring solutions. As property improvements continue to rise, professional tile installation has become an essential part of home renovation projects.

Meeting Growing Demand in Oldbury

Rudbig Interiors has seen a steady increase in requests for bathroom tiling, kitchen splashback installation, porcelain tile fitting, ceramic wall tiling, and floor tile installation. Many customers want durable, waterproof, and stylish tile finishes that improve both comfort and property value.

With the expansion, the company now offers:

Bathroom wall and floor tiling

Kitchen splashback tiling

Porcelain and ceramic tile installation

Anti-slip floor tiling

Tile replacement and re-grouting

Surface preparation and levelling

The expanded services are available across Oldbury and within a 30-mile radius, including Solihull, Sutton Coldfield, Harborne, and Edgbaston.

Focus on Quality and Durability

Proper tile installation protects walls and floors from moisture damage. Poor tiling can lead to cracks, leaks, and mould. Rudbig Interiors uses high-quality materials, proper adhesives, and expert installation methods to ensure long-lasting results.

Each project includes careful surface preparation, accurate measurements, and clean finishing. This ensures straight tile alignment, smooth grout lines, and a professional appearance.

Supporting Property Value and Modern Design

Modern tiling trends in Oldbury include large-format tiles, neutral colour palettes, herringbone patterns, and textured finishes. These designs help create bright, clean, and contemporary spaces.

Professional tiling not only improves interior design but also increases resale value. Updated kitchens and bathrooms are key selling points in the Oldbury property market.

For more information, visit https://www.rudbiginteriors.co.uk/tiling-contractor/

About Rudbig Interiors

Rudbig Interiors is a Oldbury-based home renovation company specialising in tiling, kitchen fitting, flooring, plastering, and full property improvements. The company provides high-quality workmanship and reliable service across Oldbury and the surrounding areas.

Contact Information

E-mail: info@rudbiginteriors.co.uk

Phone: 07944 056909

Address: Wallace Road, Oldbury, B69 1HL UK