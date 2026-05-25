LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Installed at Textile Chemical Facility in Vietnam

Posted on 2026-05-25 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — A textile chemical production facility in Vietnam has completed the installation of LED explosion-proof lighting in its mixing rooms, packaging lines, and raw material storage areas.

The facility handles chemical additives and flammable substances used in textile processing. To strengthen workplace safety, management selected LED explosion-proof fixtures designed for hazardous indoor environments.

The new system provides brighter workspaces, lower operating temperatures, and reduced electricity consumption compared with conventional lighting.

“The lighting upgrade has delivered clear improvements in both safety and efficiency,” said Nguyen Minh Duc, factory manager. “It also supports our long-term energy reduction plans.”

As Vietnam’s manufacturing sector continues to expand, industrial users are increasingly adopting modern explosion-proof LED lighting systems. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights

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