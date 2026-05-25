Premium Malted Milk Food Manufacturing & Malt Extract Powder Manufacturer in India

Haryana, India, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — We are a trusted leader in Malted Milk Food Manufacturing, offering high-quality and nutritious malt-based products for the food and beverage industry. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and advanced processing technology, we deliver superior-quality malt products that meet international quality standards. Our focus on innovation, hygiene, and customer satisfaction has made us a preferred choice for businesses seeking reliable malt product solutions in India.

As an experienced Malted Milk Foods Third Party Manufacturer, we provide complete contract manufacturing and private labeling services for brands, distributors, and startups. From product formulation to packaging and bulk production, our expert team ensures consistency, quality, and timely delivery. We help businesses expand their product range with customized malted milk products designed to meet evolving consumer demands.

We also specialize in producing premium Confectionery Malt Extract widely used in chocolates, candies, bakery products, beverages, and nutritional supplements. Our malt extract is carefully processed to enhance flavor, texture, and nutritional value, making it ideal for various food applications. Using high-quality raw materials and modern extraction methods, we ensure purity and excellent product performance.

Being a reputed Malt Extract Powder Manufacturer, we supply high-grade malt extract powder for the food, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries. Our malt extract powder is rich in nutrients, easy to mix, and available in customized packaging to suit diverse industrial requirements. We maintain strict quality control measures to deliver safe and effective products for our clients.

If you are looking for reliable Malt Extract Powder in India, we offer cost-effective and high-quality manufacturing solutions tailored to your business needs. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction makes us a trusted partner for premium malt-based products across India and global markets.

Contact US

Name: Mahalaxmi Malt Products Private Limited

Address:Village Rehrana, District-Palwal

State:Haryana

Country:India

Phone No:+91-0-9991090166, +91-(1275)-298904

Zip Code: 121102

Email: pranav@mahalaxmimalt.com, info@barleymaltextractmahalaxmi.com

Website:https://mahalaxmimaltextract.com/