Syphilis Testing Market Growth Across Community Healthcare Centers

The global syphilis testing market size was estimated at USD 1.57 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.32 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2026 to 2033. The market is witnessing sustained growth due to the rising prevalence of syphilis infections, increasing congenital syphilis cases, expanding public health screening initiatives, and growing adoption of rapid and decentralized diagnostic technologies.

The resurgence of syphilis as a major public health concern is significantly accelerating demand for advanced diagnostic solutions across hospitals, laboratories, public health programs, and at-home testing environments. Increasing awareness regarding sexually transmitted infections (STIs), combined with stronger government surveillance and screening initiatives, is further supporting market expansion globally.

In addition, growing adoption of dual HIV/syphilis rapid diagnostic tests and next-generation molecular diagnostics is transforming infectious disease screening workflows and improving access to early diagnosis and treatment.

Rising Burden of Syphilis and Congenital Infections Driving Market Growth

Syphilis, once considered largely controlled in high-income countries, has reemerged as a rapidly growing public health challenge across North America and several global regions.

The increasing prevalence of:

Congenital syphilis

HIV and syphilis co-infections

Untreated sexually transmitted infections

Maternal screening gaps

Limited access to early diagnostics

is creating substantial demand for scalable and accessible syphilis testing solutions.

In the United States, reported syphilis cases increased by more than 80% between 2018 and 2022, rising from approximately 115,000 to over 207,000 cases, representing the highest infection levels recorded since the 1950s.

Congenital syphilis cases increased by approximately 183% during the same period, highlighting significant challenges in maternal healthcare screening and timely intervention strategies.

These epidemiological trends are accelerating investments in:

Rapid point-of-care diagnostics

Decentralized testing systems

At-home testing technologies

Public health surveillance programs

Community-based screening initiatives

The growing need for early diagnosis and infection control is expected to remain one of the strongest long-term growth drivers for the syphilis testing industry.

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Key Market Trends & Insights

Expansion of At-Home and Point-of-Care Diagnostics

One of the most significant trends shaping the syphilis testing market is the rapid growth of consumer-directed and decentralized testing solutions.

The increasing demand for:

Privacy-focused testing

Faster diagnosis

Remote healthcare access

Home-based sample collection

Community screening accessibility

is accelerating development of rapid and over-the-counter diagnostic technologies.

Recent regulatory approvals for at-home syphilis testing solutions are helping expand testing accessibility while reducing barriers associated with traditional laboratory-based diagnostics.

In addition, advancements in electrochemical biosensors, molecular diagnostics, and portable immunoassay systems are enabling faster and more accurate point-of-care testing across clinical and non-clinical settings.

North America Dominated the Global Market in 2025

North America accounted for 36.32% of the global syphilis testing market revenue share in 2025.

The region’s leadership is supported by:

High testing volumes

Strong public health infrastructure

Advanced laboratory networks

Increasing STI awareness

Expanding access to at-home diagnostics

Strong regulatory support for infectious disease screening

Large diagnostic organizations and public health laboratories continue integrating syphilis screening into broader sexually transmitted disease testing panels, supporting sustained market demand.

U.S. Market Driven by Policy Support and Diagnostic Innovation

The United States accounted for the largest market share within North America in 2025.

Market growth is strongly influenced by:

Rising syphilis incidence rates

Expanding FDA approvals

Increasing NIH research funding

Public health response initiatives

Technological advancements in rapid diagnostics

The FDA’s August 2024 De Novo authorization for NOWDiagnostics’ at-home syphilis antibody test created a major milestone for the consumer diagnostics segment by opening the over-the-counter testing market.

Additionally, NIH investments totaling approximately USD 2.4 million in 2024 and USD 2.7 million in 2025 are supporting development of next-generation molecular and point-of-care syphilis diagnostics.

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Immunoassay Segment Held the Largest Revenue Share

By technology, the immunoassay segment accounted for 71.20% of the market revenue share in 2025.

Its dominance is supported by:

Widespread clinical adoption

High diagnostic accuracy

Cost-effectiveness

Compatibility with automated platforms

Established laboratory workflows

Immunoassays such as:

ELISA

Chemiluminescent immunoassays

Treponemal antibody tests

remain the gold standard for syphilis antibody detection and confirmatory testing.

As healthcare systems continue emphasizing scalable and high-throughput testing infrastructure, demand for immunoassay technologies is expected to remain strong.

Laboratory Testing Segment Dominated the Market

By location of testing, laboratory testing held 79.56% of the market revenue share in 2025.

Centralized laboratories and hospital diagnostic centers remain essential due to their ability to provide:

High-volume processing

Confirmatory testing

Automated workflows

Standardized diagnostic accuracy

Integrated infectious disease panels

Laboratory-based testing continues to play a critical role in comprehensive syphilis diagnosis, particularly for confirmatory treponemal and non-treponemal testing protocols.

However, rapid expansion of decentralized and home-based diagnostics is expected to gradually diversify testing environments over the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 1.57 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 2.32 Billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 5.23%

North America: Largest Market in 2025

Asia Pacific: Fastest Growing Market

Competitive Landscape & Company Insights

The syphilis testing market remains highly competitive, with leading companies focusing heavily on:

Rapid diagnostic innovation

Molecular testing advancements

At-home testing solutions

Automated immunoassay systems

Global expansion strategies

Strategic collaborations and acquisitions

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in next-generation infectious disease diagnostics capable of supporting decentralized healthcare models and expanding public health testing access.

Company Spotlight: Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a major player in the infectious disease diagnostics market, offering advanced immunoassay and rapid testing solutions designed for high-throughput laboratory and point-of-care environments.

The company continues expanding its diagnostics portfolio to support broader STI screening and global healthcare accessibility initiatives.

Explore Grand View Horizon to see global and regional level statistics related to the Syphilis Testing Market

Company Spotlight: Roche

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. maintains a strong market presence through its molecular diagnostics technologies and automated immunoassay systems widely adopted across hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.

Its focus on precision diagnostics and integrated laboratory automation continues strengthening its position within the global syphilis testing industry.

Company Spotlight: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is actively involved in advancing infectious disease testing capabilities through strategic partnerships and next-generation molecular diagnostics innovation.

The company’s collaboration initiatives and strong global distribution network continue supporting market expansion across clinical and research applications.

Key Syphilis Testing Companies

The following companies have been profiled in the syphilis testing market:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

bioMérieux SA

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

SD Biosensor, Inc.

Conclusion

The global syphilis testing market is experiencing steady growth due to rising infection rates, increasing congenital syphilis cases, and growing public health emphasis on early diagnosis and screening accessibility. The resurgence of syphilis across both developed and emerging regions is accelerating demand for advanced diagnostic technologies, including rapid point-of-care tests, at-home diagnostics, and high-throughput laboratory systems.

Additionally, advancements in molecular diagnostics, immunoassay technologies, and decentralized healthcare testing models are reshaping the infectious disease diagnostics landscape. As healthcare systems continue prioritizing preventive screening, maternal health programs, and scalable STI detection strategies, the syphilis testing market is expected to witness sustained innovation and continued global expansion throughout the forecast period.

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