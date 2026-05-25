Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Trends in Wind Energy Composite Manufacturing

Posted on 2026-05-25 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

The global unsaturated polyester resin market size was estimated at USD 14.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 27.51 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 to 2033. The market is witnessing strong expansion due to increasing demand for fiber-reinforced plastics (FRP) across construction, transportation, marine, industrial, and infrastructure applications.

Unsaturated polyester resin (UPR) is widely preferred because of its:

  • Cost-effectiveness
  • Excellent chemical resistance
  • High tensile strength
  • Corrosion resistance
  • Heat resistance
  • Ease of large-scale processing
  • Strong bonding performance

The material plays a critical role in manufacturing lightweight and durable composite products such as:

  • Water storage tanks
  • Pipes and fittings
  • Marine structures
  • Construction panels
  • Automotive components
  • Chemical storage vessels
  • Electrical housings

As industries increasingly prioritize lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and long-lasting composite materials, global demand for advanced unsaturated polyester resin systems continues to rise steadily.

Rising Demand for Fiber-Reinforced Plastics Accelerating Market Growth

One of the primary growth drivers for the unsaturated polyester resin market is the expanding use of glass fiber-reinforced plastics across industrial and infrastructure applications.

Unsaturated polyester resins are extensively used in FRP manufacturing because they offer:

  • High mechanical strength
  • Excellent wet-out reinforcement capability
  • Fast curing performance
  • Low production costs
  • Scalable manufacturing compatibility

Industries including construction, marine, transportation, and utilities increasingly rely on FRP components due to their durability and resistance to harsh operating environments.

The growing replacement of conventional metal-based materials with lightweight composite alternatives is further strengthening long-term market demand.

Download a free sample copy of the unsaturated polyester resin market report to understand detailed coverage and inclusions in the final report

Shift Toward High-Performance and Low-Emission Resin Systems

Global demand is gradually shifting from conventional resin formulations toward advanced high-performance and low-emission grades.

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in formulation innovation to improve:

  • Toughness and durability
  • Cure speed efficiency
  • Hydrolytic stability
  • Heat distortion resistance
  • Environmental performance
  • Reduced volatile emissions

The market is also witnessing growing interest in sustainable and bio-based composite solutions. While bio-based thermoplastics create competitive pressure in some applications, they also open opportunities for hybrid composite systems combining thermoplastic and thermoset technologies.

This evolving sustainability landscape is encouraging resin manufacturers to focus on:

  • Low-VOC formulations
  • Environmentally compliant materials
  • Recyclability improvements
  • Sustainable raw material sourcing

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific Dominated the Global Market

Asia Pacific accounted for 59.31% of the global unsaturated polyester resin market revenue share in 2025 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The region’s dominance is driven by:

  • Rapid urbanization
  • Infrastructure expansion
  • Growing industrialization
  • Rising construction activities
  • Expanding transportation manufacturing
  • Cost-competitive production capabilities

Unsaturated polyester resins are widely used across Asia Pacific for:

  • Construction panels
  • Water storage systems
  • Utility infrastructure
  • Electrical enclosures
  • Transportation components

The availability of large-scale local manufacturing facilities and lower production costs continues strengthening the region’s leadership in global composite materials production.

China Market Supported by Industrial Expansion

China is expected to witness substantial growth at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2026 to 2033.

The country’s strong market growth is supported by increasing applications in:

  • Construction materials
  • Chemical containment systems
  • Marine equipment
  • Wind energy infrastructure
  • Public utility projects

Local manufacturers continue expanding production capacity to meet growing domestic demand while reducing dependence on imported resin materials.

The ongoing expansion of renewable energy infrastructure, especially wind energy projects, is also supporting long-term demand for high-performance composite materials.

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DCPD Segment Expected to Witness Strong Growth

By product, the DCPD (Dicyclopentadiene) segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

DCPD-modified unsaturated polyester resins offer enhanced performance characteristics including:

  • Higher heat distortion resistance
  • Improved hydrolytic stability
  • Increased toughness
  • Better long-term durability
  • Enhanced chemical resistance

These advanced formulations are increasingly adopted in applications requiring higher performance standards, including:

  • Automotive structural parts
  • Electrical housings
  • Industrial equipment
  • Chemical storage systems

The growing demand for lightweight and longer-lasting composite components is significantly accelerating adoption of DCPD-based resin systems.

Liquid Form Segment Led the Market

By form, the liquid segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2026 to 2033.

Liquid unsaturated polyester resins remain highly preferred because they support multiple manufacturing techniques such as:

  • Hand lay-up
  • Spray-up processing
  • Resin infusion
  • Filament winding

These resins provide manufacturers with:

  • Consistent curing performance
  • Improved reinforcement wet-out
  • Processing flexibility
  • Scalable production efficiency

The increasing demand for customized composite manufacturing continues supporting strong adoption of liquid resin formulations globally.

Marine Segment Expected to Grow Rapidly

By end use, the marine segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.

Marine manufacturers increasingly prefer unsaturated polyester resin systems because they provide:

  • Excellent seawater resistance
  • Cost-effective composite manufacturing
  • Fast curing behavior
  • Strong bonding with glass reinforcements
  • Lightweight structural performance

The material is extensively used in:

  • Boat hulls
  • Deck structures
  • Small commercial vessels
  • Recreational marine applications

The expansion of recreational boating activities and marine infrastructure projects is expected to continue driving strong segment growth.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2025 Market Size: USD 14.75 Billion
  • 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 27.51 Billion
  • CAGR (2026-2033): 8.3%
  • Asia Pacific: Largest Market in 2025

Competitive Landscape & Company Insights

The unsaturated polyester resin market remains highly competitive, with major manufacturers focusing on:

  • Product innovation
  • Sustainable resin development
  • Low-emission formulations
  • Capacity expansion
  • Strategic partnerships
  • Advanced composite technologies

Leading companies continue investing heavily in research and development to improve resin performance, cost efficiency, and sustainability characteristics.

Explore our Interactive market dashboard to get a bird’s-eye view of the unsaturated polyester resin Market. Perform cross-segment analysis, look at market numbers pertaining to specific segments, geographies & timelines, and download these data points in image format that can be used in decks and presentations.

Company Spotlight: INEOS

INEOS remains one of the major players in the unsaturated polyester resin market through its extensive portfolio of industrial resins and composite materials.

The company focuses on improving formulation efficiency, durability, and environmental performance to support growing demand across industrial and infrastructure sectors.

Company Spotlight: BASF

BASF SE continues strengthening its market position through investments in sustainable materials innovation and advanced composite solutions.

The company’s focus on low-emission resin technologies and high-performance materials supports increasing adoption across transportation, marine, and industrial applications.

Company Spotlight: Polynt

Polynt is recognized for its broad range of unsaturated polyester resin products designed for construction, marine, automotive, and industrial composite applications.

Its emphasis on customized resin systems and advanced formulation technologies continues supporting global market expansion.

Key Unsaturated Polyester Resin Companies

The following companies have been profiled in the unsaturated polyester resin market:

  • AOC, LLC
  • INEOS
  • BASF SE
  • Polynt
  • LERG SA
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • U-PICA Company. Ltd.
  • Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd.
  • CIECH Group
  • Dow Inc.
  • UPC Group
  • Scott Bader Company Ltd.
  • Deltech Corporation
  • Tianhe Resin Co., Ltd.
  • Qualipoly Chemical Corp.

Conclusion

The global unsaturated polyester resin market is experiencing robust growth driven by rising demand for lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and high-performance composite materials across construction, transportation, marine, and industrial applications. Increasing adoption of fiber-reinforced plastics, infrastructure expansion, and technological advancements in resin formulations are significantly accelerating market development worldwide.

In addition, the growing shift toward sustainable, low-emission, and higher-performance resin systems is reshaping industry innovation strategies. As manufacturers continue investing in advanced composite technologies, durable formulations, and environmentally compliant materials, the unsaturated polyester resin market is expected to witness sustained expansion and long-term growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.

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