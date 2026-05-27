PrintXpand Launches Free ROI Calculator to Help Print Businesses Quantify Web-to-Print Returns Before They Invest

Ahmedabad, India, 2026-05-27 — /EPR Network/ — PrintXpand, a leading web-to-print and print management platform serving 350+ print businesses across 40+ countries, announced the launch of its free Web-to-Print ROI Calculator, available at printxpand.com/roi-calculator. The tool gives print business owners and operations managers a data-backed projection of platform returns in under two minutes — without a sales call, a credit card, or a commitment.

The calculator is built around five operational inputs — monthly order volume, average order value, manual processing time per order, blended staff hourly cost, and current order error rate — and returns four outputs that map directly to the financial case for automation: monthly savings projection, annual ROI multiplier, payback period in months, and efficiency gain percentage. All projections are grounded in real client data from PrintXpand deployments.

“The most common question a print business asks before investing in a platform is: what will I actually get back, and how fast?” said Maulik Shah ,CEO at PrintXpand. “Most tools make you sit through a demo to get to that number. We wanted to put that answer in your hands in two minutes, based on your business — not an average.”

Benchmark data surfaced by the calculator reflects outcomes observed across PrintXpand’s client base: an average 62% reduction in per-order processing cost, a 40% increase in order capacity without additional headcount, and a full payback period of 4 to 8 months for most implementations. Businesses with higher manual processing times or elevated rework rates typically see stronger returns, and the calculator reflects that variability directly.

The tool requires no login to use. Users who want a full breakdown — including a month-by-month savings timeline and a detailed cost-reduction analysis – can access a personalised ROI report by submitting their contact details. The report is generated immediately and requires no follow-up call to receive.

The ROI Calculator is the latest addition to PrintXpand’s mid-funnel resource library, which includes buyer guides, competitive comparisons, and a live platform demo. It is designed for print shop owners, operations managers, and finance leads evaluating web-to-print investment- particularly those in apparel, commercial print, promotional products, and wide format who are weighing the cost of manual order workflows against the cost of automation.

The calculator is live and free to use at printxpand.com/roi-calculator.

About PrintXpand

PrintXpand is a comprehensive web-to-print and print management platform purpose-built for the print and personalisation industry. Its product ecosystem spans eCommerce store, product personalisation, print MIS/ERP, supplier catalog management, and on-demand marketplace infrastructure — deployed across apparel, promotional, packaging, commercial, and wide format businesses. PrintXpand serves 350+ print businesses in 40+ countries and has been building print technology since 2008. The platform is available on Cloud and On-Premise. Learn more at printxpand.com.