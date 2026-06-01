LVL Up Equipment Expands Premium Garage Upgrade Solutions Across Australia

Pimpama, Australia, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — LVL Up Equipment continues to strengthen its position as a trusted supplier of premium garage solutions by offering innovative lighting, flooring, and detailing products tailored for Australian car enthusiasts and homeowners.

With garages increasingly being transformed into professional-looking workspaces and lifestyle areas, the company has seen growing demand for modern lighting systems and durable flooring products that combine performance with style.

Among the company’s most popular offerings is its premium Hexagon Garage Lighting range. Designed to deliver bright and evenly distributed illumination, these lighting systems help improve visibility while creating a sleek and contemporary appearance. The modern geometric design has become especially popular among detailers, mechanics, and car enthusiasts wanting a showroom-quality environment at home.

In addition to advanced lighting solutions, LVL Up Equipment also provides durable Garage Floor Tiles that help protect surfaces from stains, spills, and daily wear. Easy to install and maintain, these flooring solutions are designed to withstand heavy use while instantly upgrading the appearance of any garage or workshop.

The company also continues to supply high-quality Microfibre towels for vehicle detailing and maintenance. Soft, highly absorbent, and scratch-resistant, these towels are ideal for achieving professional-level cleaning results without damaging paintwork or interior finishes.

“Modern garages are becoming more than just storage spaces,” said a spokesperson for LVL Up Equipment. “People want spaces that are functional, visually impressive, and enjoyable to spend time in. Our goal is to provide premium products that help Australians create garages they can genuinely be proud of.”

By combining practical performance with innovative design, LVL Up Equipment is helping redefine what a modern garage can look like. From lighting and flooring to detailing accessories, the company remains focused on supplying products that deliver long-term value and professional-grade results.

Customers can explore the complete product range by visiting www.lvlupequipment.com.

About LVL Up Equipment

LVL Up Equipment is an Australian supplier specialising in premium garage lighting, flooring systems, and detailing accessories. The company is committed to helping Australians create modern, high-performance garage spaces through durable, stylish, and easy-to-install products.