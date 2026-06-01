GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Academic Stress Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced the launch of its dedicated Academic Stress and Teen Mental Health Program, a comprehensive virtual care initiative designed to help adolescents manage academic pressure, exam anxiety, and the psychological toll of modern schooling. Delivered by a multidisciplinary network of adolescent psychologists, licensed clinical social workers, and telehealth counselors, the program provides evidence‑based cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), skills coaching, and remote support through GoTo Telemed’s secure, HIPAA‑compliant platform.

Academic pressure has emerged as the single largest driver of psychological distress among teenagers. In a 2025 study of child and adolescent mental health, 37.9 % of students who reported suicidal thoughts cited academic pressure as the leading reason—more than anxiety about the future (20 %) or family conflict (18.5 %). According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 19.2 % of U.S. adolescents aged 12‑19 screened positive for depression in 2025—the highest level the agency has ever recorded. Nearly one in five high school students has seriously considered suicide, which is now the second‑leading cause of death among teens. Sleep deprivation is epidemic: three out of four Grade‑12 students are sleep‑deprived due to academic overload and persistent overthinking.

“Academic pressure is not a normal rite of passage—it is a public health crisis,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Students are reporting that grades, college admissions, and the fear of falling behind are eroding their mental health. Our Academic Stress Program meets teens where they are: on their phones, in their bedrooms, and after school. Through flexible, evidence‑based virtual CBT, we help them build practical coping skills, reduce exam anxiety, and break the cycle of perfectionism—all without the barriers of long waitlists or intimidating clinic visits.”

Program Components: Evidence‑Based Virtual Care for Teens

GoTo Telemed’s Academic Stress Program integrates multiple modalities into a single, teen‑friendly virtual platform.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT): Teens work with licensed adolescent therapists to challenge perfectionistic thinking, restructure catastrophic beliefs about grades, and learn cognitive defusion techniques that separate self‑worth from test scores. The curriculum includes cognitive restructuring, mindfulness practice, behavioral activation, and thought‑challenging exercises.

Exam‑Specific Coping Skills: Structured, short‑term modules before testing periods teach relaxation techniques, time‑management strategies, study planning, and emotion‑regulation skills tailored to exam pressure.

Digital Stress Management Tools: Patients gain access to a companion mobile app that provides in‑the‑moment coping tools, guided relaxation, and structured journaling, helping teens use evidence‑based skills as soon as anxiety arises.

Parent and Caregiver Coaching: The program includes virtual coaching sessions for parents, equipping them with communication strategies to reduce academic pressure at home and support balanced study habits.

School Coordination: With parental consent, the care team can communicate with school counselors to implement appropriate accommodations, such as extended test time or reduced course loads.

Crisis Resource Integration: The platform prominently displays the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and clinicians can initiate urgent support when a patient expresses suicidal ideation.

The Evidence Base: Virtual CBT for Academic Stress

GoTo Telemed’s program is grounded in robust peer‑reviewed research demonstrating the effectiveness of digital CBT for adolescent anxiety and academic stress.

Atrium Health’s school‑based virtual teletherapy program, which uses similar CBT protocols, achieved a nearly 40% reduction in anxiety and depression symptoms in students. A school‑based digital CBT screening and intervention program for adolescent anxiety has been shown to produce long‑term improvements in adolescent mental health while reducing healthcare system costs. A systematic review and meta‑analysis of digital, evidence‑based mental health programs for youth aged 11–18 found small but promising effects for relieving anxiety and enhancing well‑being. A separate meta‑analysis concluded that internet‑based self‑help programs have a positive impact on alleviating psychological disorder symptoms among adolescents and college students.

In addition, a recent study across 17 schools comparing a telehealth‑delivered depression prevention program found that school‑based tele‑mental health can achieve sustained outcomes. Patients in telehealth mental health care groups have been shown to be 4.3 times less likely to have suicidal thoughts compared to those without access.

Addressing Critical Gaps in Teen Mental Health Access

The Academic Stress Program directly confronts the barriers that have long prevented adolescents from receiving timely mental health support.

Barrier GoTo Telemed Solution

Long wait times for child therapists Virtual appointments reduce time from referral to first session from months to days.

School‑day conflicts and transportation Evening and weekend video appointments allow teens to attend sessions from their bedroom.

Stigma and privacy concerns Private, home‑based care eliminates the fear of being seen entering a mental health clinic.

Geographic maldistribution of adolescent specialists Telehealth connects students with licensed therapists regardless of location.

Fragmented care Unified electronic health record (EHR) ensures seamless coordination with primary care and school counselors.

Limited reach of crisis services Integrated crisis resources and warm handoffs provide immediate support when suicidal ideation emerges.

Remote Assessment and Ongoing Monitoring

Before treatment begins, teens and their parents complete validated screening instruments through GoTo Telemed’s patient portal, including the Patient Health Questionnaire‑9 modified for adolescents (PHQ‑9A) and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder 7‑item scale (GAD‑7). Progress is tracked using repeated measures, allowing the care team to monitor treatment response objectively. The platform automatically alerts clinicians when symptom scores cross a predefined threshold, enabling proactive intervention.

School‑Based Integration

GoTo Telemed is actively partnering with school districts to embed the Academic Stress Program within existing mental health resources. Through these partnerships, school counselors can refer students directly to the platform, and the care team can communicate back to the school regarding necessary accommodations. This closed‑loop approach ensures that therapeutic gains in the virtual clinic translate into real‑world support in the classroom.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660