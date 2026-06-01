GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Oral Cancer Screening Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced the launch of its Oral Cancer Screening Program, a comprehensive virtual care initiative designed to expand access to evidence-based screening for one of the most deadly and under‑detected cancers. Delivered through GoTo Telemed’s secure, HIPAA‑compliant platform by a network of dentists, dental hygienists, and oral medicine specialists, the program integrates systematic clinical oral examination, high‑definition oral photography, adjunctive fluorescence imaging, and, when indicated, non‑invasive salivary diagnostics—bringing life‑saving early detection into patients’ homes and community health settings.

Oral cancer remains a significant global health challenge. Globally, oral cancer leads to approximately 377,000 new cases and 177,000 deaths each year [citation:3†L13-L14]. In the United States, oral and pharyngeal cancers are projected to result in roughly 60,000 new cases and 13,000 deaths annually, yet the disease is still frequently diagnosed at an advanced stage, when five‑year survival rates drop precipitously and treatment becomes more aggressive and disfiguring [citation:9†L9-L10][citation:10†L50-L51]. The primary risk factors for oral cancer include tobacco use, heavy alcohol consumption, betel quid chewing, and, increasingly, oral human papillomavirus (HPV) infection [citation:12†L4-L10]. Individuals in rural and low‑resource populations face disproportionately high barriers to early diagnosis due to geographic isolation, shortages of dental and medical specialists, and limited public awareness [citation:8†L11-L18].

“Oral cancer is a disease of inequity. The patients most at risk are often the least likely to receive a timely screening or see a dentist regularly,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Oral Cancer Screening Program changes this paradigm. Through secure virtual consultations, we can systematically inspect the oral cavity using high‑definition patient‑submitted imagery and adjunctive fluorescence tools, and we can now prescribe non‑invasive salivary testing that detects molecular biomarkers of oral cancer from a simple mouth rinse. By integrating the full spectrum of modern screening technology into a single virtual platform, we are making early detection accessible to everyone, no matter where they live.”

A Structured, Guideline‑Aligned Screening Protocol

The program’s screening protocol is built on the March 2026 American Dental Association (ADA) clinical practice guideline for the early detection of oral squamous cell carcinoma and potentially malignant disorders (OPMDs) [citation:11†L9-L13]. The ADA guideline strongly recommends that clinicians obtain an updated medical, social, and dental history from all adult patients and perform a thorough clinical oral examination, including both extraoral and intraoral inspection and palpation [citation:11†L28-L30].

GoTo Telemed’s virtual protocol operationalizes these recommendations through a structured, patient‑centered workflow:

Pre‑consultation digital intake – Patients complete a comprehensive history questionnaire covering tobacco and alcohol use, betel quid exposure, HPV risk factors, prior oral lesions, and family history of head and neck cancer.

High‑definition oral photography – Patients are guided through a systematic capture of intraoral images (including buccal mucosa, tongue (dorsal, ventral and lateral), floor of mouth, hard and soft palate, and labial mucosa) using their smartphone or tablet. The images are securely uploaded to the patient’s electronic health record.

Live video examination – A licensed dentist or dental hygienist reviews the patient’s history and images in real time, directs the patient to additional views as needed, and palpates the neck and oral cavity under video guidance.

Adjunctive fluorescence imaging – For patients with mucosal abnormalities or risk factors, the clinician may integrate a fluorescence‑based exam using a smartphone‑compatible violet LED device (Bio/Screen or similar) that highlights areas of abnormal tissue autofluorescence, enabling detection of subtle lesions that might otherwise be missed [citation:14†L4-L11][citation:14†L15-L18].

Telemedicine for High‑Risk and Underserved Populations

The program is explicitly designed to reach populations that face the greatest barriers to in‑person oral cancer screening. A 2025 systematic review evaluated 40 studies across 136,257 participants and confirmed that low‑cost, portable, technology‑driven screening tools—especially those enabling remote diagnosis and task‑sharing with frontline health workers—hold strong promise for increasing diagnostic accuracy and screening reach in rural and low‑resource environments [citation:8†L15-L24]. Notably, oral cancer incidence is 6.5% to 15.7% greater in underserved regions, and individuals living in these areas are consistently more likely to be diagnosed at an advanced stage [citation:8†L38-L41].

The ADA guideline also emphasises that clinicians should explain to all adult patients the importance and purpose of the clinical oral examination, which includes early detection of mucosal abnormalities such as oral potentially malignant disorders and oral cavity cancer [citation:11†L31-L33].

Adjunctive Visual Aids: Narrow Band Imaging, Autofluorescence and Emerging Technologies

A cornerstone of the program is the integration of evidence‑based adjunctive visual aids for expert review of suspicious lesions. A 2026 systematic review of 17 studies examined the diagnostic accuracy of several devices:

Narrow band imaging (NBI) demonstrated the strongest performance, with sensitivity ranging from 85–100% and specificity from 75–98%, due to its ability to highlight sub‑epithelial vascular abnormalities considered early indicators of dysplastic or neoplastic progression [citation:15†L28-L33].

VELscope (visually enhanced lesion scope) showed sensitivity of 76–87.1% but significantly variable specificity (21.4–90%), meaning it is useful for identifying abnormalities but may generate many false positives [citation:15†L30-L31].

Toluidine blue (vital staining) gave sensitivity of 56.8–91% and specificity of 65.3–68% [citation:15†L31].

None of the currently available visual aids are recommended as standalone screening tools for use by general dentists; instead, they serve as adjuncts to guide specialist triage. GoTo Telemed’s platform therefore ensures that all positive or suspicious findings are reviewed by an oral medicine specialist, and if biopsy is indicated, the patient is promptly referred for in‑person evaluation.

The mDOC smartphone system, which captures paired white‑light and autofluorescence images and integrates patient risk factors to generate a referral recommendation, has also shown potential as a practical adjunct in community clinic settings [citation:13†L13-L16]. The imaging process takes approximately 3.5 minutes, allowing integration into routine virtual visits with little disruption to workflow [citation:13†L18-L19].

At‑Home Molecular Saliva Testing

For patients with indeterminate lesions or high‑risk profiles who require additional objective data before deciding on biopsy, GoTo Telemed offers a non‑invasive salivary diagnostics pathway in partnership with leading molecular testing providers. By integrating an FDA‑designated salivary RNA‑sequencing test or a next‑generation sequencing (NGS) saliva rinse test (detecting somatic mutations with 93% sensitivity and >99% specificity) into the virtual care platform, the program provides patients with immediate, remote access to high‑accuracy oral cancer testing [citation:1†L25-L31][citation:6†L8-L14]. The test is prescribed by a licensed clinician during a virtual consultation, shipped directly to the patient’s home, collected as a simple mouth rinse, and returned to a CLIA‑certified laboratory for analysis [citation:6†L8-L11]. Results are securely delivered to the patient’s EHR, and the clinical team guides the patient through interpretation and, if necessary, referral for biopsy.

This molecular approach is particularly critical for patients presenting with indeterminate lesions or those in high‑risk categories who may lack immediate access to an in‑person specialist [citation:6†L20-L22].

The ADA Guideline Stance on Cytology Adjuncts

The March 2026 ADA guideline provides three specific recommendations regarding cytology adjuncts:

The guideline panel suggests against the use of cytology adjuncts to determine the need for biopsy or referral among adult patients with any mucosal abnormality [citation:11†L17-L19].

If biopsy of a mucosal abnormality is not possible, advisable, or indicated, the panel suggests that clinicians offer a cytology adjunct to further inform the need for biopsy, particularly for clinically worrisome abnormalities [citation:11†L21-L23].

The panel suggests against the use of cytology adjuncts to screen asymptomatic adult patients with no clinically evident mucosal abnormality [citation:11†L24-L26].

GoTo Telemed’s program strictly adheres to these recommendations, using cytology adjuncts only in the narrow circumstance where biopsy is not immediately feasible or indicated, and for lesions that are already clinically evident.

Program Components and Referral Pathway

The Oral Cancer Screening Program includes the following structured elements:

Virtual patient education and risk assessment – Patients receive curated educational materials about oral cancer risk factors, warning signs, and the importance of regular screening.

Oral health professional consultation – A licensed dentist or dental hygienist conducts a structured remote clinical oral examination, including oral photography and fluorescence‑enhanced visualisation.

Adjunctive fluorescence imaging – When indicated, integration of a smartphone‑compatible violet LED device to highlight abnormal autofluorescence patterns.

Molecular saliva testing – Prescription of an at‑home saliva test for high‑risk or indeterminate lesions.

Biopsy and referral coordination – Suspicious lesions are referred to a local oral surgeon or otolaryngologist for confirmatory biopsy, with warm handoffs through GoTo Telemed’s network.

Long‑term surveillance – Patients with prior lesions, high‑risk habits, or a history of treated oral cancer receive structured virtual follow‑up at recommended intervals.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660