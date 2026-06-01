Octalsoft Launches “Octa” — The Face of Its Agentic AI-Powered eClinical Ecosystem

Ahmedabad, India, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Octalsoft, a global provider of advanced eClinical solutions, today announced the launch of Octa, its digital persona designed to redefine how intelligent, agentic AI-powered clinical trial technology assists stakeholders to success..

Octa represents a major step forward in Octalsoft’s innovation journey—bringing together intelligence, reliability, and guidance into a single, unified identity that enhances user experience across marketing, product, and sales.

A New Era of Intelligent Clinical Trial Guidance

As clinical trials grow increasingly complex, the need for intuitive, responsive, and intelligent systems has never been greater. Octa is designed to bridge this gap.

Built on Octalsoft’s evolving agentic AI capabilities, Octa acts as a proactive guide—helping sponsors, CROs, and clinical teams navigate the intricacies of trial design, execution, compliance, and data management with greater ease and confidence.

More Than a Mascot — A Strategic Interface

Octa is not just a visual identity—it is a strategic interface embedded across Octalsoft’s ecosystem. It serves as:

The face of Octalsoft’s AI capabilities: Simplifying complex eClinical processes through contextual insights and intelligent assistance

A symbol of reliability: Reinforcing Octalsoft’s commitment to accuracy, compliance, and consistency

A guiding presence: Supporting users across every stage of the clinical trial lifecycle

From product interfaces to marketing communication and sales enablement, Octa ensures a consistent, humanized, and engaging experience.

Designed for the Future of eClinical

Octa aligns with Octalsoft’s vision of building a more connected and intelligent clinical trial environment. By integrating AI-driven guidance into everyday workflows, Octa empowers teams to:

Accelerate decision-making

Reduce operational friction

Maintain regulatory compliance with confidence

Improve overall trial efficiency and outcomes

Leadership Perspective

“Octa represents a shift in how users engage with eClinical technology,” said Amol Nemade, Sales Director at Octalsoft. “It’s not just about software anymore—it’s about creating an intelligent companion that understands, guides, and evolves with the needs of modern clinical trials.”

Availability

Octa will be gradually integrated across Octalsoft’s suite of solutions, including CTMS, EDC, IWRS, eTMF, and Analytics platforms, enhancing both user experience and operational intelligence.

About Octalsoft

Octalsoft is a global provider of eClinical solutions designed to optimize clinical trials and improve data management. Its comprehensive suite—including CTMS, EDC, IWRS, eTMF, and more—enables organizations to conduct clinical trials with greater efficiency, accuracy, and regulatory compliance.