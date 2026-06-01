Kico’s Barbecue Showcases Interactive Culinary Experience in Eugene

Posted on 2026-06-01 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

Eugene, OR, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Kico’s Barbecue is bringing an interactive culinary experience to Eugene events. Using authentic Santa Maria–style oak-pit techniques, the team prepares meals on-site while allowing guests to observe the cooking process, enjoy the aromas of oak-fired meats, and learn about the traditions behind the dishes. This approach adds a sensory and educational dimension to private gatherings, community events, and corporate functions.

The company specializes in tri-tip, chicken, pulled pork, and seasonal sides, all grilled fresh over natural oak pits. In addition to meal preparation, Kico’s Barbecue emphasizes demonstrating heritage cooking techniques that have been refined over three generations. Their mobile catering setup ensures that events can feature a fully managed meal while engaging attendees with the craftsmanship involved in preparing each dish, all without compromising professional catering standards.

Kico’s Barbecue also participates in local fundraisers, festivals, and corporate events, presenting flexible menus that highlight regional flavors. By combining on-site cooking demonstrations with high-quality service, the company creates memorable experiences that educate guests about Santa Maria-style barbecue, celebrate traditional culinary practices, and add a unique dimension to dining at Eugene events and surrounding communities.

For more information about the company, contact them at (541) 668-1155.

About Kico’s Barbecue: Kico’s Barbecue, based in Eugene, Oregon, delivers on-site Santa Maria–style oak-pit meals with full-service setup, cooking, serving, and cleanup. The company supports private events, community gatherings, and local fundraisers while sharing heritage culinary techniques with attendees.

Business Name: Kico’s Barbecue

Address: Eugene

City: Eugene

State: OR

Phone: (541) 668-1155

Website: https://kicosbbq.com/

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