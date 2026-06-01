Demand for Landscaping Services Surges in Columbus, Ohio as Summer 2026 Nears

Columbus, OH, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Is your yard ready for the summer, or are you already behind? Most Central Ohio homeowners ask that question sometime in late May, right when every reputable landscape contractor in Columbus Ohio, has a packed schedule. Booking demand across the region is hitting highs not seen in years, and the homeowners who planned early are the ones getting results.

The pattern makes sense. Columbus was recently recognized as one of the top housing hot spots for 2026, with rising property values pushing owners to protect and grow that investment from the curb inward. A well-maintained lawn is no longer just nice to have. It is a measurable equity driver.

What Homeowners Are Asking For

The calls coming in aren’t simple “mow and go” requests. Homeowners want seasonal lawn treatment services – pre-emergent weed control, fertilization schedules, and grub prevention -bundled with design work that holds up through summer heat. Many are also asking about hardscaping, irrigation adjustments, and plant selections that reduce water use without sacrificing visual impact.

For residents in Delaware County, working with a provider experienced in landscaping in Delaware, Ohio makes a genuine difference. Clay-heavy soil in that area demands specific soil amendment and drainage approaches that out-of-area crews often miss entirely.

DIY vs. Professional: A Realistic Comparison

Factor DIY Professional Weekly time cost 4–6 hours Zero Equipment & product spend $800–$2,500+ Included Treatment accuracy Inconsistent Licensed application Seasonal results Variable Planned and reliable

Hiring a professional lawn maintenance company eliminates that Saturday grind while producing better results than most weekend efforts achieve.

Commercial Properties Face the Same Pressure

Strip malls, medical campuses, and HOA properties across Columbus are accelerating their commercial lawn maintenance agreements for this reason: a poorly kept exterior affects foot traffic, tenant retention, and perceived property value all at once. A qualified outdoor design company handles the full scope, from turf health to entrance plantings, under one accountable contract.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When is the right time for Columbus homeowners to schedule summer lawn services?

A: Late April at the latest. Crews book out fast once the weather turns, and waiting means losing your spot in the treatment window.

Q: What does a typical lawn treatment service actually cover?

A: Fertilization, weed control, and pest management – spread across four to six visits timed to what the lawn needs each season.

Q: Are commercial and residential maintenance plans different?

A: Yes. Commercial lawn maintenance requires licensed applicators, tighter scheduling, and liability-aware practices.

Wrapping Up

Summer doesn’t wait, and neither do the best local crews. Central Ohio homeowners who book professional services now avoid the price hikes and backlog that define peak season. The yard that impresses in July gets planned in May.

Ready to get started? Contact Grodhaus Landscape Design Build today and schedule your summer property walk through before spots are gone.