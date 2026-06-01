MIKE.A Trading Corporation Expands International Presence Through Real Estate, and Upwork

Mike.A Trading Corporation Achieves International Success through Real Estate and UpworkMike.A Trading Corporation Achieves International Success through Real Estate and Upwork Selling Books and Services.

AUSTIN, Texas, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Led by founder and CEO Michael AK, the company has established itself as a multifaceted international business focused on investment advisory, hospitality, investor relations, and financial education. Michael AK, a former chartered banker holding CCBI and MCBI credentials, is also an active startup investor and author specializing in banking, finance, risk management, and business strategy.

As part of its educational outreach, MIKE.A Trading Corporation has released several finance and banking publications designed for students, academics, professionals, and general readers worldwide. The books combine real-world applications with accessible explanations of complex financial concepts.

Among the featured titles is “A Study of Banking and Professionalism and Ethics with Consideration for Philosophy & Ethics Theories”, published through Olympia Publishers. The book explores professionalism and ethics in banking while examining philosophical theories and financial disciplines in a concise, reader-friendly format.

Additional publications include:

Study of Banking Risk Management – covering banking risk methodologies, real-world case studies, and the future of financial risk management.

Commercial Lending and Social Banking Principles – examining commercial lending frameworks, accounting principles, regulations, and banking practices.

Banking, Strategy, Technology and Operations – analyzing fintech innovation, company strategy, SWOT analysis, PESTLE frameworks, and the evolving role of technology in finance.

The books are available through multiple international distribution platforms including IngramSpark, Books2Read, and Amazon Books.

In addition to publishing, MIKE.A Trading Corporation is actively engaged in travel, hospitality, and investment advisory services, with a focus on resorts and holiday experiences in Sardinia. The company also collaborates with international businesses through Upwork while supporting residential and hotel investment projects.

Recently, the company announced its acceptance into FasterCapital’s EquityPilot Program, a milestone expected to support the company’s next phase of international expansion and capital growth.

“Hesham Zreik, Founder & Managing Partner at FasterCapital, stated: ‘We back founders who solve systemic market inefficiencies with strong execution. MIKE.A Trading combines operational know-how in travel and investor relations with an ambitious, sustainable growth plan. EquityPilot will fast-track their product-market fit and capital readiness.'”

Michael AK, Founder & CEO of MIKE.A Trading Corporation, added: “This partnership validates our integrated approach to travel, resort investments, and investor communications. FasterCapital’s resources and network are the catalyst we need to scale sustainably into key markets while preserving high-quality guest experiences and rigorous investor stewardship.”

About MIKE.A Trading Corporation

MIKE.A Trading Corporation specializes in travel, hospitality, investment advisory, investor relations, and educational publishing. Headquartered in Delaware and Austin, Texas, the company operates internationally with a focus on sustainable business growth, financial education, and global investment opportunities. https://mikeatrading.com/

Media Contact

Rasha Almasri

1 (512) 400-0256