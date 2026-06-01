Lift & Shift Movers Expands Nationwide, Launching Premium Rental Truck Services Across New Zealand

Tauranga, New Zealand, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — If you’ve ever had to move house or shift office space, you know how quickly the stress can pile up. For years, the team at Lift & Shift Movers has been the friendly faces helping locals handle the heavy lifting. Now, the popular movers Tauranga families trust are taking things a massive step further by launching a brand-new rental truck service right across New Zealand.

It’s a big move for the local company, born out of a simple realisation: some people just prefer to do things themselves, but they still need reliable wheels to get the job done. Whether it’s a quick DIY shift down the road, a business needing a temporary extra hand, or a family packing up for a massive cross-country relocation, Lift & Shift is making sure Kiwis have access to top-notch, easy-to-drive trucks without the hefty price tag.

The new fleet isn’t just a bunch of old vans. We are talking modern, clean, and meticulously maintained vehicles that are actually easy to load and safe to drive. From smaller trucks perfect for navigating tight city streets to larger commercial options that can swallow a whole household in one go, they’ve got a solution for pretty much any scale.

They have always been about making moving day less of a headache. Their full-service moving crews are still out there doing what they do best, but we know a lot of people want the flexibility of a self-drive rental. By launching this service nationwide, they’re bringing that same honest, transparent, and stress-free approach they’re known for in Tauranga to DIY movers all over the country.”

The new rental service is fully up and running, offering both quick daily hires and longer-term setups, all backed by straightforward pricing with zero hidden nasty surprises.

If you’ve got a move on the horizon and want to check out the fleet or lock in a truck, head over to https://www.liftandshiftmovers.co.nz/

About Lift & Shift Movers

Lift & Shift Movers is a Tauranga-based moving company providing residential and office relocation services across New Zealand. The company focuses on reliable service, careful handling of belongings, and clear communication throughout the moving process. By keeping things simple and well organised, Lift & Shift Movers aims to make moving less stressful for its customers.