Crane Market Growth Accelerates with Expanding Global Infrastructure Development Plans

The global crane market size was estimated at USD 38.55 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 59.28 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is being primarily driven by rapid infrastructure development activities across both developed and emerging economies, creating substantial demand for advanced lifting and material-handling equipment.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global crane market with the largest revenue share of 38.0% in 2025.

The U.S. represented the leading revenue-generating market within North America in 2025.

By product type, the mobile crane segment accounted for the largest share of market revenue in 2025.

By application, the construction segment held the leading market share of 35.9% in 2025.

Increasing investments in transportation, energy, and urban infrastructure projects continue to support market expansion.

Growing renewable energy installations, particularly wind energy projects, are creating demand for high-capacity and specialized cranes.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 38.55 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 59.28 Billion

CAGR (2026-2033): 5.7%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

The crane market is witnessing steady growth due to rising investments in large-scale infrastructure projects worldwide. Governments and private sector organizations are allocating significant funds toward the development of highways, rail networks, airports, ports, industrial facilities, and smart city initiatives. These projects require heavy lifting equipment for transporting and positioning construction materials, machinery, and structural components, making cranes an essential part of modern construction operations.

Emerging economies across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are experiencing accelerated urbanization and industrialization, which is increasing the need for advanced construction equipment. Public infrastructure spending in these regions continues to rise as governments focus on improving transportation networks, utility systems, and commercial infrastructure. Furthermore, infrastructure stimulus programs introduced by various governments are creating additional opportunities for crane manufacturers and equipment suppliers.

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Another major factor contributing to market growth is the expanding renewable energy sector. The increasing deployment of wind power projects is generating strong demand for specialized lifting solutions. Between 2015 and 2024, global renewable electricity capacity increased by approximately 2,600 GW, reflecting around 140% growth and highlighting the significant scale of renewable energy development worldwide. Wind turbine installations require heavy-duty cranes capable of lifting and positioning large turbine components, including towers, nacelles, and blades.

The growth of offshore wind farms is further strengthening demand for technologically advanced crane systems. Offshore installations require specialized lifting equipment designed to operate in challenging marine environments while maintaining high safety and operational efficiency standards. As nations continue to pursue decarbonization goals and expand investments in clean energy infrastructure, crane demand from the renewable energy sector is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period.

Technological advancements are also playing an important role in shaping the market landscape. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating automation, telematics, remote monitoring systems, and intelligent safety features into crane equipment. These innovations improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, enhance worker safety, and support predictive maintenance strategies. The integration of digital technologies is enabling construction and industrial operators to optimize equipment utilization while lowering overall project costs.

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In addition to construction and renewable energy applications, cranes are widely used across manufacturing facilities, mining operations, shipyards, ports, logistics centers, and oil and gas projects. Growing industrial activity and expansion of global trade infrastructure continue to support demand for various crane categories, including mobile cranes, crawler cranes, tower cranes, all-terrain cranes, and rough-terrain cranes.

Key Crane Company Insights

The competitive landscape of the crane market includes several established global manufacturers that continue to invest in product innovation, geographic expansion, and strategic collaborations. Major companies are focusing on strengthening their market position through mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and technological advancements while expanding their customer base across key end-use industries.

XCMG Group is one of the leading construction machinery manufacturers with an extensive product portfolio covering 17 product categories, more than 100 series, and over 1,000 specifications. The company offers a wide range of crane solutions, including truck cranes, crawler cranes, all-terrain cranes, and rough-terrain cranes. Supported by multiple manufacturing facilities and smart factory technologies, XCMG emphasizes innovation in lifting performance, safety, and operational efficiency across diverse applications.

SANY Group is another prominent participant in the global crane industry. Operating 47 lighthouse factories and 57 industrial parks worldwide, the company serves markets across the U.S., Germany, India, Brazil, Indonesia, and several other countries. Its crane portfolio includes truck cranes, all-terrain cranes, rough-terrain cranes, crawler cranes, tower cranes, and port cranes. The company’s broad manufacturing capabilities and focus on advanced engineering solutions support its strong presence in the global market.

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Key Crane Companies

The major companies profiled in the crane market include:

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Konecranes

Liebherr

PALFINGER AG

SANY Group

Tadano America Corp

The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

XCMG Group

Zenhua Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (ZPMC)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

The global crane market is positioned for sustained growth through 2033, supported by rising infrastructure investments, rapid urban development, and expanding renewable energy projects worldwide. The increasing need for efficient heavy-lifting equipment across construction, industrial, logistics, and energy sectors continues to create favorable market opportunities. Furthermore, advancements in crane technology, combined with growing demand from offshore wind and large-scale infrastructure developments, are expected to strengthen market expansion. With North America maintaining market leadership and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the crane industry is expected to experience consistent demand and long-term growth during the forecast period.

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