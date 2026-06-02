Leading Obstetrician Dr. Max Mongelli Provides Compassionate Care for Expectant Mothers

SYDNEY, New South Wales, 2026-06-02 — /EPR Network/ — One of Australia’s most trusted obstetricians and gynaecologists, Dr. Max Mongelli, is still providing a high level of care to all women in New South Wales who are expecting. For 30 years, Dr Mongelli has been committed to offering his patients from Penrith, Sydney, Sydney’s finest health care services during their pregnancy and delivery experience, sharing his internationally recognised research and 30 years of clinical experience with every woman.

Excellence in obstetrics and gynaecology to build a career

Dr Max Mongelli is a Fellow of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists with a wide range of qualifications and fellowships, including an MB BS from the University of Sydney and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Nottingham. He has been at the forefront of clinical practice and medical education at Nepean Hospital, Western Clinical School, University of Sydney, for over 20 years.

Recognized in the field of Fetal Growth and Perinatal Medicine

Dr. Max Mongelli has also contributed to the medical research world in the fields of fetal growth, ultrasound, and perinatal medicine. He has published over 85 peer-reviewed articles and co-authored the widely cited book, The Low Birth Weight Baby, with Professor Tambyraja. His work has been presented at many international conferences, such as the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and has won hundreds of thousands of dollars in research grants from institutions in Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong. His work in the field was also recognised in 2004 with the Best Established Researcher Award from the Nepean Medical Research Foundation.

Compassionate care for expectant mothers that is patient-centred

Dr. Max Mongelli’s foremost priority is his patients. Emotions, questions, and sometimes even the challenge of the unexpected can be overwhelming during pregnancy. Dr. Mongelli’s method is clinical, and yet it’s the nurturing and the care that are needed by women of childbearing age from their specialist. Dr. Mongelli tries to be a patient’s voice, a voice of information, and a voice of support from general antenatal care, complicated issues such as pregnancy bleeding, or in high-risk situations.

About Dr. Max Mongelli

Dr. Max Mongelli practices in Penrith, NSW, and is available for expectant mothers anywhere within Sydney and Western New South Wales. Women interested in having a clinician with the appropriate credentials and compassion to provide special care for their obstetric issues and to provide an outstanding result are encouraged to reach out.