Gemini Omni Is Live Now on Crun AI

New York

, a unified AI API platform designed for developers, content creators, and enterprises, today announced the access of

on its platform, enabling users to create, edit, and enhance videos through natural language conversations.

The addition of Gemini Omni expands Crun AI’s growing ecosystem of advanced AI models and introduces powerful conversational video generation capabilities. Users can now transform ideas into high-quality video content, refine scenes, modify visual elements, and optimize storytelling workflows simply by interacting with the AI through chat.

With Gemini Omni, content creators, marketers, advertisers, and businesses can unlock new possibilities for product videos, UGC video ads, promotional campaigns, short-form content, film production, and social media marketing.

Highlights of Gemini Omni

Create and Edit Videos through Natural Conversations

Gemini Omni introduces a new approach to video creation by allowing users to generate and edit videos using simple text-based conversations. Instead of relying on complex editing software, users can describe their desired changes, refine scenes, and iterate on creative concepts through natural dialogue.

Comprehensive Developer Documentation

Crun AI provides structured and developer-friendly API documentation, making it easy for teams to integrate Gemini Omni into applications, SaaS platforms, AI agents, and enterprise workflows. Developers can quickly deploy video generation capabilities without managing complex infrastructure.

Reliable Infrastructure Powered by Official Integration

Gemini Omni is integrated through official model access, ensuring fast response times, stable performance, and reliable scalability for production environments. Businesses can confidently build and deploy video-powered applications on top of Crun AI’s infrastructure.

Flexible Pay-As-You-Go Pricing

Crun AI offers a transparent pay-as-you-go pricing model, allowing users to purchase credits based on their specific usage requirements. This flexible approach makes advanced AI video generation accessible to startups, individual creators, and enterprises alike.

Real-Time Usage and Cost Monitoring

The platform provides real-time API usage tracking and detailed credit consumption analytics across models. Teams and organizations can easily monitor spending, optimize resource allocation, and maintain full visibility into AI-related costs.

Perfect for Product Video, UGC Video Ads

With multimodal understanding and conversational editing capabilities, Gemini Omni is particularly well-suited for creating product videos, UGC-style advertisements, promotional content, brand storytelling campaigns, and engaging social media assets. Marketers and content creators can significantly accelerate video production while maintaining creative control.

About Crun AI

Crun AI is a unified AI API platform that provides seamless access to a wide range of AI models, including video generation, image generation, audio processing, music creation, and large language models (LLMs) through a single API interface.

By simplifying AI integration, Crun AI helps developers and businesses accelerate content creation, automate workflows, and build intelligent applications while reducing development costs and technical complexity.

The platform is widely used for SaaS products, AI agents, content automation systems, and enterprise solutions that require scalable and efficient AI deployment.

Contact Us

Website: https://crun.ai

Email: contact@crun.ai

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CrunAIHub

Twitter: https://x.com/CrunAI2026