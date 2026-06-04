North America Hemostatic Sealants In Arterial Surgery Market Growth Prospects

The North America hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market was valued at USD 100.0 million in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 102.3 million in 2026 to USD 119.6 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 2.3% from 2026 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing need for effective intraoperative bleeding management during complex arterial and vascular surgical procedures.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By product, the fibrin-based sealants segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.8% in 2025.

By application, the arterial surgery with graft replacement segment held the largest market revenue share in 2025.

By disease indication, the aortic aneurysms segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2025.

By end use, the private hospitals segment represented the largest market revenue share in 2025.

Growing adoption of advanced fibrin-based and synthetic sealants is improving surgical efficiency and hemostatic outcomes.

Increasing vascular surgery volumes across North America are supporting sustained market demand.

Clinical evidence demonstrating reduced time to hemostasis is strengthening surgeon confidence in sealant-assisted procedures.

The aging population and rising burden of cardiovascular diseases continue to create opportunities for market growth.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 100.0 Million

2026 Market Size: USD 102.3 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 119.6 Million

CAGR (2026–2033): 2.3%

Largest Product Segment (2025): Fibrin-Based Sealants

Largest Application Segment (2025): Arterial Surgery with Graft Replacement

Largest Disease Indication Segment (2025): Aortic Aneurysms

Largest End-Use Segment (2025): Private Hospitals

Arterial surgeries, including aortic aneurysm repair, peripheral bypass grafting, carotid endarterectomy, and vascular reconstruction, often involve significant bleeding risks due to high-pressure blood circulation and the widespread use of anticoagulant medications among cardiovascular patients. Consequently, healthcare providers are increasingly utilizing topical hemostatic sealants as adjunctive surgical tools to improve precision, minimize blood loss, and enhance overall procedural outcomes.

Download a free sample copy of the North America Hemostatic Sealants In Arterial Surgery Market report to understand detailed coverage and inclusions in the final report

The market is also benefiting from the growing focus on reducing surgical complications, shortening operating times, and lowering the need for blood transfusions and repeat interventions. Hemostatic sealants are widely employed to reinforce vascular anastomoses, control needle-hole bleeding, and strengthen suture lines during arterial repair procedures. Their ability to provide rapid and reliable hemostasis makes them particularly valuable in surgeries involving fragile vascular tissues, calcified arteries, and elderly patients with multiple underlying health conditions.

Another significant factor supporting market expansion is the increasing volume of clinical evidence demonstrating the effectiveness of hemostatic sealants in vascular surgery. In May 2024, an updated Cochrane systematic review titled “The Role of Sealants for Achieving Anastomotic Hemostasis in Vascular Surgery” analyzed 24 randomized controlled trials involving more than 2,300 patients undergoing vascular procedures. The findings showed that sealants significantly reduced the time required to achieve hemostasis compared with traditional methods such as manual compression, gelatin sponges, and oxidized cellulose-based products. The review also reported lower rates of hemostatic intervention failure, further supporting the clinical value of sealant-assisted vascular closure techniques.

Looking for more specific insights? Customize this report to suite your business needs

Commercial adoption across North America continues to expand due to the increasing use of advanced fibrin-based and synthetic sealant products such as TISSEEL, EVICEL, BioGlue, COSEAL, and SURGIFLO. These products are gaining traction in hospitals and specialized vascular surgery centers because of their rapid polymerization capabilities, strong tissue adhesion properties, ease of application, and compatibility with both open and minimally invasive surgical techniques.

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the United States and Canada is further contributing to market growth. Rising cases of peripheral artery disease, abdominal aortic aneurysms, diabetes-related vascular complications, and traumatic vascular injuries are increasing the number of arterial interventions performed annually. At the same time, the expanding elderly population across North America is generating greater demand for arterial reconstruction and bypass surgeries, thereby supporting the need for advanced bleeding control technologies during procedures.

Looking for a report customized to your requirements? Explore our Custom Research Offering

Competitive Landscape

The North America hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market is characterized by intense competition among leading medical device and surgical technology companies. Market participants are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence. Investments in next-generation hemostatic technologies are aimed at improving surgical outcomes, reducing bleeding-related complications, and enhancing procedural efficiency in vascular and arterial surgeries.

Key North America Hemostatic Sealants in Arterial Surgery Companies

Ethicon

Baxter International

Corza Medical

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Artivion

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Teleflex

Conclusion

The North America hemostatic sealants in arterial surgery market is poised for steady growth through 2033, supported by the increasing volume of complex vascular procedures, rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, and the growing need for effective bleeding management solutions. Advancements in fibrin-based and synthetic sealant technologies, combined with strong clinical evidence supporting their efficacy, are driving broader adoption across hospitals and vascular surgery centers. As healthcare providers continue to prioritize improved surgical outcomes, reduced complications, and enhanced procedural efficiency, hemostatic sealants are expected to remain an essential component of arterial surgery practices throughout the forecast period.

Grand View Research offers

Focused market intelligence reports on specific geographies or high-growth segments.

Extended forecast timelines for long-term planning.

Competitor Benchmarking and Supply Chain Analysis

Inclusion of regulatory and policy assessments.

Inclusion of custom data models, KPIs, or applications unique to your business

Specific high-impact Data Decks and Tables to support effective decision making

And much more…

Browse our new services – Grand View Brainshare