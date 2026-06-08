Kyle Veterinary Hospital Welcomes Dr. Caitlin Thompson to Cincinnati, OH Vet Team

Kyle Veterinary Hospital in Cincinnati, OH, announces the addition of Dr. Caitlin Thompson, DVM, a Cincinnati native and 2016 Ohio State graduate with nearly 10 years of small animal practice experience, strengthening its veterinary team serving Hamilton County and the greater Cincinnati region.

Posted on 2026-06-08 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Dr. Caitlin Thompson DVM

Cincinnati, OH, 2026-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Kyle Veterinary Hospital, a trusted full-service animal hospital serving the greater Cincinnati area and Hamilton County, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Caitlin Thompson, DVM, to its growing team of dedicated veterinary professionals. Dr. Thompson’s arrival significantly expands the hospital’s ability to deliver high-quality, compassionate care to dogs, cats, and pets of all types and ages throughout the region.

Dr. Thompson earned her undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina before completing her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2016. Her clinical interests center on chronic disease management, preventive medicine, and dental care, areas she pairs with a strong focus on building lasting client relationships that support pets through every stage of life.

Dr. Thompson joins a skilled medical team that includes Dr. Drew Price, Dr. Madison Klein, Dr. Carolyn Russell, and Dr. Rachel Wilson, all committed to providing comprehensive, personalized veterinary services in a welcoming, state-of-the-art facility. Her addition reflects Kyle Veterinary Hospital’s ongoing mission to grow its team of experienced professionals and to ensure that every pet family across the Cincinnati metropolitan area has access to the expert care their companions deserve.

Dr. Thompson’s small animal background supports the hospital’s full range of services, from wellness exams, vaccinations, and preventive screenings to surgery, diagnostic imaging, pain management, dental care, and emergency evaluations. Families throughout Sharonville, Blue Ash, Montgomery, and surrounding communities can now schedule appointments with Dr. Thompson, whose approach centers on treating each pet as a valued family member.

“I am truly thrilled to be joining the Kyle Veterinary Hospital team,” said Dr. Caitlin Thompson, DVM. “This hospital has built something truly special, a compassionate environment where every pet is valued, and every family is heard. I look forward to serving the incredible pet community of Cincinnati and contributing to this exceptional standard of care.”

Kyle Veterinary Hospital has long been a trusted provider of veterinary care in Hamilton County, known for compassionate, personalized service. Through the Kyle Pet In Need program, the hospital helps injured, abandoned, and neglected animals receive treatment and find loving homes. New clients are welcomed with a complimentary first visit, reinforcing the hospital’s commitment to accessible, high-quality pet healthcare.

About Kyle Veterinary Hospital

Kyle Veterinary Hospital is a full-service animal hospital located at 11734 Conrey Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249, proudly serving Hamilton County and surrounding communities. Services include preventive care, surgery, diagnostics, dental care, boarding, grooming, and dog daycare. New clients receive a complimentary first visit. To schedule an appointment, visit www.kylevet.net or call (513) 469-7654.

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