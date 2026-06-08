Kapoor Plastics Supplies Polycarbonate Greenhouse Panels Built for Long-Term Growing Conditions

New Delhi, India, 2026-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Greenhouse projects don’t just depend on structure. The covering material matters just as much. Too much heat, poor light spread, or panels that wear out quickly can create problems season after season. That’s why many growers now prefer polycarbonate sheets for greenhouse use instead of traditional coverings.

Kapoor Plastics supplies a range of polycarbonate greenhouse panels used in agricultural and commercial greenhouse setups. These sheets are designed to handle outdoor exposure while helping maintain a more stable growing environment inside the structure.

“People usually come to us after dealing with cracked panels or materials that don’t last through changing weather,” said a spokesperson from Kapoor Plastics. “They want something stronger that still lets in enough light for crops. That’s where polycarbonate works well.”

As one of the widely used greenhouse cladding materials, polycarbonate sheets help spread light more evenly across the greenhouse instead of creating harsh direct spots. Growers often use them in nurseries, hydroponic setups, flower cultivation, and vegetable farming.

Compared to glass, these plastic panels for greenhouse structures are lighter and easier to install. That makes handling simpler during construction, especially on larger greenhouse spans. The sheets also resist impact, which helps during storms or hail conditions where glass may break.

Why growers and builders use polycarbonate greenhouse panels:

Good light transmission for plant growth

Better insulation compared to single-layer coverings

Lightweight sheets that are easier to install

Resistance to cracking and outdoor weather

Suitable for commercial and agricultural greenhouse projects

Kapoor Plastics supplies greenhouse sheets in different thicknesses and formats depending on the type of crop and structure. Some growers need maximum light transmission, while others focus more on temperature control. The company helps customers choose based on how the greenhouse will actually be used.

The company serves customers across Pan India and the Middle East, supplying materials for both small farming setups and larger greenhouse projects.

Product details and enquiry options are available on the website. More information: https://www.kapoorplastics.com/polycarbonate-sheets-for-greenhouse.php

Kapoor Plastics

1/5, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Paharganj

Delhi-110055

Mobile No-9999440446