Eflot Reveals What Digital Marketing Firms in Chennai Miss

Posted on 2026-06-08 by in Marketing // 0 Comments

Chennai, India, 2026-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Chennai’s SMB market has embraced digital marketing at pace, yet a persistent gap exists between agency activity and client revenue. Most digital marketing firms in Chennai structure their work around output metrics such as impressions, follower growth, and content volume that are easy to report but disconnected from sales. 

When a business owner cannot trace a rupee of spend to a rupee of pipeline, the agency relationship breaks down. Eflot’s analysis of its own client onboarding conversations found this disconnect as the single most common reason businesses seek a new agency.

Eflot believes that digital marketing firms in Chennai should align campaign planning with measurable business outcomes from the outset. Eflot’s approach begins with a revenue-back mapping session before any campaign is launched. This defines a specific, predictable business outcome, including qualified leads, cost per acquisition, or direct revenue, and works backward to determine channel mix, budget, and creative. 

Every campaign is instrumented with closed-loop attribution so that each conversion is traceable to a specific channel and ad. Clients receive weekly reporting built around attributed pipeline value rather than reach or engagement rate.

The result is an agency model where the client and agency share the same definition of success from day one. Eflot reports that this structure significantly reduces the cycle of spend-and-regret that characterises many SMB agency relationships in the Chennai market, and is the basis for the client retention figures it plans to publish in its upcoming annual transparency report.

“Every business we onboard tells us the same story: their previous agency showed them a deck full of impressions and reach, and they had no idea whether any of it moved their sales. Our entire process exists to make that ambiguity impossible. Before we buy a single ad, the client and our team agree on exactly what a successful month looks like in revenue terms and that number is what we report against every week.” Ashok Veda, Co-Founder and Director of Eflot. 

About Eflot

Eflot is a Chennai-based digital marketing firm that helps small and mid-sized businesses grow revenue through closed-loop attribution, revenue-back campaign planning, and transparent performance reporting. Founded in Chennai, Eflot works with SMBs that need business outcomes rather than vanity metrics. For more information, visit eflot.com

Media Contact

Eflot  – Digital Marketing Agency

Website: https://eflot.com/digital-marketing-agency-in-chennai 

Location: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more