Specialized Interior Design Firm for Branson-area Vacation Home Remodels Launches Amid Real Estate Growth

BRANSON, MO, 2026-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Successful Branson interior designer Holly Jones is rebranding and narrowing her focus with the launch of Holly Jones Signature Homes, a company specializing in high-end vacation home remodels and interior design services in the Branson Tri-Lakes area.

The company evolved from Jones’ earlier work in home staging and short-term rental design into a niche service specifically for busy professionals purchasing second homes and vacation properties near Branson and Table Rock Lake.

Many clients live several hours away in markets such as Kansas City, St. Louis, and Chicago, making remote project management a major part of the company’s model.

“These homeowners want to enjoy the lake and the Branson area. They don’t want to spend every trip managing contractors and making hundreds of design decisions,” Jones said. “We take care of everything so the home is ready for them to enjoy.”

Jones oversees large-scale, high-end remodeling projects, coordinating everything from flooring, lighting, paint, furnishings, and fixtures to often-overlooked details like dishes and pool towels.

Clients collaborate with Jones through a specialized online platform, enabling homeowners to review selections and track progress remotely.

The company’s strategy parallels industry data indicating favorable market conditions and strong demand for vacation homes in the Branson and Table Rock Lake region. Buyers are attracted to the beautiful waterfront properties and popular tourist attractions when selecting second homes and family retreats.

Unlike a traditional interior designer, Holly Jones Signature Homes combines interior design, remodeling oversight, furnishing coordination, and remote project management into a single turnkey service tailored to second-home ownership.

“The goal is peace of mind,” Jones said. “Our clients are successful professionals with busy lives. When they arrive at their vacation home, they want it finished, functional, beautiful, and ready to enjoy with family and friends.”

The company serves homeowners throughout Branson, Table Rock Lake, and the surrounding Tri-Lakes communities.

Learn more at: https://www.HollyJonesSignatureHomes.com/

Media Contact:

Holly Jones, owner

Holly Jones Signature Homes

(417) 527-0373

holly@hollyjonessignaturehomes.com

101 State Dr #220, Hollister, MO 65672