MoveStrong Introduces Hanging Panel Traverse to Warrior Edition

Chattanooga, Tennessee, 2026-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — New obstacle expands Warrior Edition with a dynamic suspended movement challenge MoveStrong has announced the addition of the Hanging Panel Traverse, a new obstacle joining the growing Warrior Edition collection. Designed to challenge balance, coordination, and full-body control, this training tool introduces a dynamic traversal experience built around suspended movement and continuous adaptation.

The Hanging Panel Traverse features a series of suspended panels installed between overhead support beams. Each panel includes integrated footholds that allow athletes to step and transition from one section to the next while navigating a structure that responds to movement and shifting weight.

As users progress across the obstacle, each step influences the stability of the hanging panels, creating a continuously changing path. This reactive design requires users to adjust in real time, placing emphasis on control, timing, and precision throughout the traversal.

Developed as part of MoveStrong’s Warrior Edition, the Hanging Panel Traverse adds a new type of movement challenge to the collection while complementing existing climbing, traversing, and strength-based obstacles. Warrior Edition is inspired by the demands of modern obstacle racing, ninja-style competitions, and functional fitness environments.

The obstacle is designed for versatility across a wide range of installation settings, including parks, schools, military training facilities, and recreation centers. It can be incorporated into larger obstacle course layouts or used as a standalone feature to create engaging movement challenges.

The Hanging Panel Traverse is the latest addition to the Warrior Edition lineup, with additional obstacle concepts currently in development. As the collection continues to expand, MoveStrong remains focused on delivering innovative obstacle experiences that encourage engagement, adaptability, and repeat participation.

About Company

– MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional strength training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700

Links & Further information:

https://www.movestrongfit.com/productnews/2026/6/2/hanging-panel-traverse