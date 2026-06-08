Fundamentals of SEO Content Writing Course for Aspiring Writers

Kolkata, India, 2026-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — White Hat Academy has announced its Fundamentals of SEO Content Writing Course, aimed at helping students, beginners, freelance writers and job seekers build practical content writing and SEO skills for today’s digital industry.

Scope of SEO Content Writing

As businesses continue to shift online, the demand for SEO content writers is steadily increasing. Companies now require writers who can create content that is not only engaging but also optimised for search engines. From blogs and website pages to product descriptions and digital campaigns, SEO content writing has become an important part of online marketing.

The Course & Training

White Hat Academy stated that the course has been designed especially for beginners who want to understand how SEO writing works in real industry situations. The training focuses on teaching students how to write content that performs better on Google while maintaining readability and quality.

Many aspiring writers often begin their careers without proper SEO knowledge. While they may have writing skills, they struggle with keyword usage, content structure, search intent and optimisation techniques. This lack of understanding can reduce confidence during interviews, freelance projects and professional assignments.

The academy believes that structured learning plays an important role in building confidence. Many beginners hesitate to apply for writing jobs because they feel unsure about SEO concepts and industry requirements. Through guided sessions and practical exercises, the course aims to help learners become more comfortable and confident in creating SEO-friendly content.

Course Details:

4 Classes – Each class of 2 hours

Course Fees – Rs 5000 + GST

Who Can Join The Course

The Fundamentals of SEO Content Writing Course is suitable for students, bloggers, business owners, freelancers and anyone looking to start a career in content writing or digital marketing. White Hat Academy is offering both classroom and online training options to make learning more accessible for learners from different backgrounds.

The course also introduces students to commonly used content and SEO tools that are widely used in the industry. The academy stated that the training has been structured to provide practical understanding instead of only theoretical knowledge.

White Hat Academy believes the course can help learners improve their career opportunities while developing strong writing and optimisation skills.

Admissions are currently open for upcoming batches of the Fundamentals of SEO Content Writing Course. For more information and prospectus, check https://whitehat.education/

About White Hat Academy:

White Hat Academy is a job training institute based in Kolkata. The training institute offers short term courses that can help students in their career. All courses are job oriented and regularly updated.