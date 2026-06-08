All Pool Filters 4 Less Expands Commercial Pool Parts Inventory with New Pentair EQ Series Pump Replacement Components

USA, 2026-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — All Pool Filters 4 Less, a trusted supplier of pool and spa equipment and replacement components, has announced the addition of new Pentair EQ Series commercial pump replacement parts to its growing online inventory. The newly added products are designed to support commercial pool operators, aquatic facilities, hotels, resorts, waterparks, schools, and pool service professionals seeking reliable replacement components for high-performance Pentair EQ Series pump systems.

The inventory expansion includes eight commonly replaced Pentair EQ Series pump parts that help commercial facilities maintain efficient circulation systems while avoiding the high cost of replacing entire commercial pump assemblies. Pentair EQ Series pumps are widely used in demanding commercial aquatic environments because of their durability, high-flow capabilities, and dependable performance.

The newly added EQ Series pump replacement parts now available from All Pool Filters 4 Less include:

Commercial pool systems rely heavily on efficient pump performance to maintain water circulation, filtration, and sanitation. When components fail or wear out, facility downtime can quickly become expensive and disruptive. By offering access to essential replacement parts for Pentair EQ Series pumps, All Pool Filters 4 Less helps customers extend the operational life of their commercial pool equipment while reducing maintenance costs and avoiding unnecessary full-system replacements.

Because complete commercial EQ Series pump systems can cost several thousand dollars, sourcing replacement components is often the preferred solution for maintenance teams and service professionals responsible for keeping commercial pools operating efficiently. Parts such as impellers, seal sets, seal plates, strainers, and clamp assemblies are among the most commonly serviced components in commercial pump systems and play a critical role in maintaining consistent pump performance.

“Our focus is to provide commercial pool operators and service professionals with access to the replacement parts they need to keep facilities running smoothly,” said Gary Bowers. “These Pentair EQ Series pumps are major investments for commercial facilities, and having access to high-demand replacement components can help reduce downtime, simplify repairs, and improve long-term equipment reliability.”

The company stated that the newly added products represent the first phase of a larger commercial pool inventory expansion. Additional Pentair EQ Series replacement components are expected to be added in the coming months to further support commercial maintenance and repair needs across the pool industry.

Customers can easily locate the new products by searching “Pentair EQ Series Pump” directly on the All Pool Filters 4 Less website.

All Pool Filters 4 Less continues to expand its inventory of pool pumps, filters, replacement parts, and maintenance equipment for both residential and commercial applications. The company is committed to helping pool professionals and property owners find dependable products from leading manufacturers while providing convenient online ordering and access to hard-to-find components.

For more information or to browse available Pentair EQ Series pump replacement parts, visit https://www.allpoolfilters4less.com/.

About All Pool Filters 4 Less

All Pool Filters 4 Less is an online retailer providing affordable, high-quality pool filtration products and replacement cartridges for residential pool owners. Focused on value, performance, and customer support, the company helps do-it-yourself pool owners maintain clean, healthy water without premium-priced OEM parts.

Media Contact:

All Pool Filters 4 Less

Phone: 954-558-0584

Website: https://www.allpoolfilters4less.com/