Döner Haus Gives New Yorkers Free Fries on Germany Game Days During the 2026 FIFA World Cup

New York, New York – 2026-06-08 — /EPR Network/ – Döner Haus, the fastest-growing German-style döner kebab franchise built for the modern consumer and franchisee, is celebrating Germany in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a promotional deal and an exclusive giveaway for New Yorkers throughout the tournament. On every Germany game day, fans can score a free order of Haus Fries with any $10 purchase using promo code WORLDCUP for both in-store and delivery orders. The brand will also give away limited-edition Döner Haus t-shirts to the first 10 fans who correctly predict Germany’s final score on each official Instagram giveaway post. Winners can pick up their shirts at Döner Haus’ Hell’s Kitchen location while supplies last.

Free Haus Fries Promotion Details:

When: 2026 FIFA World Cup Germany Game Days

June 6th June 14th June 20th June 25th



Plus more if Germany continues.

Where: Delivery or at ANY in-store locations

Astoria – 31-15 30th Ave, New York, NY 11102 Bayside – 40-04a Bell Boulevard, Queens, NY 11361 East Village – 240 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Hell’s Kitchen – 677 9th Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10036 Sunnyside – 45-21 Greenpoint Avenue, Queens, NY 11104

Requirements: Make a minimum $10 purchase and use the promo code “WORLDCUP” for FREE fries with your order.



T-Shirt Giveaway Details:

Where:

Official Giveaway Posts: Döner Haus’ Instagram



T-Shirt Pickup: Hell’s Kitchen – 677 9th Avenue, Manhattan, NY 10036

Requirements:

Comment score predictions before ANY of Germany’s games on Döner Haus’ official giveaway Instagram post and be one of the first 10 winners to retrieve a limited-edition t-shirt from the Hell’s Kitchen location.

This limited-time promotion and giveaway provide fans with the opportunity to expand their cultural horizons and celebrate the World Cup matchups with Europe’s #1 street food: The Döner Kebab. With its promotion and limited-edition T-shirt giveaway, Döner Haus is sparking the sports fanbase trifecta, allowing viewers to celebrate international soccer and provide unwavering support to Germany and the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a whole.

“Soccer and street food are both built around culture, energy, and bringing people together, which is exactly what Döner Haus stands for,” said Eddie Fahmy, Franchise Director at Döner Haus. “As the world turns its attention to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we see a major opportunity to introduce more Americans to the authentic flavors of Europe’s favorite street food in a way that feels exciting, accessible, and community-driven. Whether someone discovers us through their passion for the game or comes for our healthier take on fast food, we want every guest to experience the quality that defines Döner Haus.”

For more information about Döner Haus, please visit www.doner.haus or follow the franchise on Instagram at @realdonerhaus.

About Döner Haus

Döner Haus is bringing Europe’s #1 street food to America with its authentic German-style Döner Kebabs. Launched in New York City in 2023, the brand is a category disruptor in the fast-casual space, merging a vibrant, youthful marketing strategy with an unwavering commitment to quality. Every Döner Haus location features an open kitchen serving freshly prepared, filler-free, and 100% Halal meats. Built as a scalable, tech-forward franchise with industry-low royalty fees and lean operations, Döner Haus empowers entrepreneurs to thrive. Döner Haus is expanding its franchise model across the U.S. with over 50 commitments currently secured. Learn more at www.doner.haus or connect on Instagram.

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