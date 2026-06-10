The future of cardiovascular medicine begins with collaboration, innovation, and discovery. Are you ready to be part of it?

Bangkok, Thailand, 2026-06-10 — /EPR Network/ — The 5th International Conference on Heart and Cardiovascular Diseases (Heart Congress 2027) is an internationally recognized cardiovascular conference scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand on May 03-04, 2027. Organized under the theme “Transforming Cardiovascular Care: Bridging Innovation, Research, and Clinical Excellence,” the conference brings together cardiologists, cardiovascular researchers, cardiac surgeons, healthcare professionals, academicians, medical students, and industry experts from around the world to exchange scientific knowledge and discuss emerging advancements in cardiovascular medicine and healthcare.

Heart Congress 2027 focuses on major cardiovascular disciplines including interventional cardiology, cardiac imaging, electrophysiology, heart failure management, preventive cardiology, vascular surgery, pediatric cardiology, hypertension research, coronary artery disease, structural heart interventions, cardiovascular pharmacology, and AI applications in cardiovascular healthcare. The conference aims to strengthen global scientific collaboration, support innovative cardiovascular research, and promote discussions on advanced diagnostic technologies, precision medicine, digital healthcare transformation, and evidence-based clinical practice.

How to get involved: Step-by-Step Guide:

1. Explore the Website – Learn about themes, sessions, speakers, and key dates.

2. Submit Your Abstract – Present your research via online or email submission.

3. Register Now – Confirm your participation and secure your presentation slot.

4. Book Accommodation – Reserve your stay at the conference venue hotel.

5. View the Program – Access schedules, session timings, and speaker details.

6. Attend the Conference – Join onsite or virtually and network with global experts.

7. Get Certified – Receive your CPD-accredited participation certificate.

Join us in Bangkok for an inspiring scientific experience and become part of a global effort dedicated to advancing heart and cardiovascular research, innovation, and clinical excellence.