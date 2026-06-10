Sellerview.ai Launches to Help Amazon Sellers Uncover Hidden Profit Leaks and Know Their Real Numbers

New York, NY, 2026-06-10 — /EPR Network/ — Sellerview.ai, a profit analytics platform built exclusively for Amazon sellers, launched today to solve one of the biggest blind spots in eCommerce not knowing which products are actually making money.

Most Amazon sellers scale on gut feeling. Revenue looks healthy, ad spend keeps climbing, and the top line grows but margins shrink quietly in the background. Hidden costs from returns, Amazon fees, and advertising eat into profits at the SKU level, and most sellers don’t see it until it’s too late.

Sellerview.ai was built to fix that.

WHAT SELLERVIEW.AI DOES

Unlike generic eCommerce dashboards that overwhelm sellers with raw data, Sellerview.ai focuses on one thing: showing Amazon sellers where their money is actually going.

The platform provides:

– SKU-level P&L visibility: True profit and loss at the individual product level, not just account-wide averages.

– Profit leak detection: Automated identification of hidden costs eating into margins, including ad spend inefficiency, return rates, and fee overcharges.

– TACoS and ACoS clarity: Real impact of advertising on profitability, not vanity metrics that look good on reports but mask the truth.

– Actionable insights: Clear signals on which SKUs to scale, which to optimize, and which to cut.

THE PROBLEM IT ADDRESSES

Amazon sellers today have no shortage of tools. They have dashboards, reports, analytics suites, and spreadsheets. What they lack is clarity.

A seller doing meaningful monthly revenue might assume they are running a profitable business. But after accounting for Amazon referral fees, FBA charges, return processing costs, ad spend at the SKU level, and storage fees – the real number could be dramatically different. Some of their best-selling products might actually be losing money.

Sellerview.ai was designed for exactly this scenario – sellers who are doing meaningful volume but flying blind on actual profitability.

WHO IT IS BUILT FOR

Sellerview.ai is purpose-built for Amazon FBA and FBM brand owners doing meaningful monthly volume, sellers running advertising but unsure whether it is driving profit or just revenue, founders and operators who are either overwhelmed by data or do not have enough of the right data, and Amazon advertising agencies managing multiple seller accounts who need faster and clearer profitability reporting across portfolios.

BUILT BY OPERATORS WHO HAVE LIVED THE PROBLEM

Sellerview.ai was not built in a vacuum. The founding team has spent over a decade in the Amazon ecosystem managing advertising, scaling brands, and working hands-on with hundreds of seller accounts across the United States and internationally.

“The number one problem isn’t traffic or conversions it’s that sellers don’t know their real profit at the product level. They’re scaling blind,” said Himanshu Gaba, Co-founder of Sellerview.ai. “We built Sellerview because every seller deserves to know exactly where their money is going without needing a finance team to figure it out.”

AVAILABILITY

Sellerview.ai is available now with a free trial. Sellers can connect their Amazon account and see their real profitability picture within minutes.

Start your free trial at https://sellerview.ai

ABOUT SELLERVIEW.AI

Sellerview.ai is a profit analytics platform built exclusively for Amazon sellers. It provides SKU-level P&L visibility, profit leak detection, and actionable insights that help sellers stop guessing and start knowing their real numbers. The platform is founded by a team with 10+ years of hands-on experience in the Amazon ecosystem, having worked with hundreds of brands across the United States.

Media Contact:

Himanshu Gaba, Co-founder

Sellerview.ai

447 Broadway, 2nd Floor Suite 3117

New York, NY 10013

United States

Email: marketing@sellerview.ai

Website: https://sellerview.ai