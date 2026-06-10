Meet Our Founder Laurent Gabay: How He Built His Success in Manufacturing for the World’s Biggest Fashion Brands

Miami, Florida, 2026-06-10 — /EPR Network/ — In the highly competitive world of international fashion, few entrepreneurs have built their careers by mastering one of the industry’s most complex and essential components: global manufacturing and sourcing.

Laurent Gabay, founder of Fashion Sourcing, is one of those rare industry figures. Through decades of hands-on experience in apparel production and global supply chain management, he has helped fashion brands connect with some of the best manufacturers around the world, building a business that now supports clients across multiple continents.

Built From Real-World Industry Experience

Unlike many entrepreneurs who enter fashion through design, branding, or retail, Laurent Gabay developed his expertise directly within the production and sourcing ecosystem.

Early in his career, he recognized a fundamental truth: a fashion brand’s success does not depend solely on creativity or marketing, but equally on its ability to produce consistently high-quality products, manage costs effectively, and secure reliable manufacturing partners.

This understanding became the foundation of his professional journey and later the creation of Fashion Sourcing.

Building a Global Manufacturing Network

Over time, Laurent Gabay established strong relationships with manufacturers across major global production hubs.

From China and Vietnam to India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Cambodia, and Thailand, he developed a wide international network capable of meeting the demands of brands ranging from emerging labels to established global fashion houses.

This global reach allows Fashion Sourcing to match each project with the right production partners based on product category, technical requirements, volume, and quality expectations.

While many companies struggle to navigate the complexity of international sourcing, Gabay turned this challenge into a core competitive advantage.

The Creation of Fashion Sourcing

With years of experience and a strong global network, Laurent Gabay founded Fashion Sourcing with a clear mission: to help fashion brands access the best manufacturing solutions worldwide.

Today, the company supports clients through every stage of product development, including:

Manufacturer sourcing and selection

Raw material procurement

Product and collection development

Sample and prototype creation

Quality control and compliance

Production management

International logistics coordination

This end-to-end model allows brands to focus on design, marketing, and growth while Fashion Sourcing manages the complexity of global production.

Working With Leading Fashion Brands

Throughout his career, Laurent Gabay has worked with manufacturing systems supporting a wide range of international fashion brands across apparel, accessories, and lifestyle categories.

His expertise lies in understanding the operational demands of large-scale fashion production: strict deadlines, consistent quality control, cost optimization, regulatory compliance, and scalable manufacturing capacity.

This ability to operate within the expectations of global fashion brands has helped establish his reputation as a trusted sourcing and production specialist.

Key Principles Behind His Success

According to Laurent Gabay, several principles have guided his career in fashion manufacturing and sourcing:

Quality Comes First

In fashion, product quality is the foundation of long-term brand success and customer loyalty.

Long-Term Partnerships Over Short-Term Gains

Rather than constantly switching suppliers for lower costs, he emphasizes building stable, reliable relationships with trusted manufacturers.

A Global Perspective

Fashion is an international industry. Understanding regional strengths, production capabilities, and market dynamics is essential for success.

Continuous Innovation

Materials, production techniques, and consumer expectations are constantly evolving, requiring ongoing adaptation and learning.

A Modern Leader in Fashion Sourcing

Today, Fashion Sourcing works with established brands, emerging designers, and growing fashion companies seeking to scale their production internationally.

Under Laurent Gabay’s leadership, the company continues to expand its global network while integrating modern sourcing practices focused on transparency, efficiency, sustainability, and responsible manufacturing.

A Vision for the Future

As global supply chains continue to evolve, Laurent Gabay believes the most successful fashion brands of the future will be those that combine creative excellence with strong sourcing strategy and manufacturing intelligence.

With decades of industry experience, he continues to help brands transform ideas into real products by connecting them with the right factories, materials, and production systems worldwide.

His journey highlights a simple but powerful truth: in fashion, success is not only about design—it is also about execution, and execution depends on sourcing.

Laurent Gabay’s career reflects the critical importance of sourcing and manufacturing in the global fashion industry. By building an extensive international network and developing deep expertise in production management, he has positioned Fashion Sourcing as a trusted partner for brands looking to scale with quality and efficiency.

Today, his vision continues to support fashion companies in turning creative concepts into commercially successful products on a global scale.