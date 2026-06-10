Gary Gottlieb Strengthens Family Law Leadership in Toronto

Toronto, Ontario, 2026-06-10 — /EPR Network/ — Gottlieb Law Firm, a prominent Toronto family law firm, would like to recognize the continued efforts of Gary Gottlieb, senior counsel and a very seasoned family law lawyer at the firm. Having practiced law for around 40 years, Gary Gottlieb still provides his knowledgeable representation on all family law, divorce, child protection, mediation, and arbitration cases in Ontario.

Admissions: Ontario Call to Bar 1987; Gary Gottlieb has been practicing as a lawyer since he was called to the Ontario Bar in 1987; practices exclusively in representing individuals and families through some of the worst experiences of their lives. Since beginning to practice through the Gottlieb Law Firm, he has been noted for his extensive preparation and forceful representation in the courtroom as well as mediation and arbitration. He practices exclusively within the scope of Family Law. Hence you can be sure of a high level of expertise and many years of experience.

Given the fact that issues of family law have and continue to impact many thousands of families in Ontario each year, legal representation by experienced family law lawyers continues to be incredibly important. Gary Gottlieb is very familiar with divorce and child custody cases, child support cases, spousal support cases, child-rearing matters, cases dealing with division of property, and child welfare matters. Gary’s track record with high conflict family law matters have been noticed by clients and the legal community.

‘People with legal family matters need strong counsel, effective and sensible approaches, and sensitive representation’, noted Gary Gottlieb, Senior Counsel, Gottlieb Law Firm. ‘We strive to give our clients control of their choices, security of their rights, and assurance for their future.’

Another area where Gary Gottlieb’s experience is an advantage for clients is in both litigation and dispute resolution methods alternative to traditional courtroom proceedings. As a mediator or arbitrator he guides families in finding positive solutions to problems away from the court. This can result in less conflict, less time spent, and ultimately better results, especially for children who are involved.

Gary Gottlieb has represented clients across all of Ontario’s family courts and also acts as a Panel Member for the Office of the Children’s Lawyer. His experience in this capacity reflects Gary’s deep concern for the well-being of children and a belief that the interests of children should be paramount in the family law process. Gary’s knowledge of the needs of children both from a legal and emotional perspective has assisted numerous families with issues relating to parenting and child protection.

A well-respected family law firm serving Toronto, Gottlieb Law Firm has a team of lawyers with over 60 years of combined legal experience who focus solely on family law matters, providing clients with individual attention and tailored legal advice suited to their specific situations. Whether seeking a legal professional for separation agreements, divorce, custody issues or mediation, Gottlieb Law Firm delivers informed and pragmatic legal advice.

The continued success of the firm is a testament to the current high demand in Toronto and the GTA for qualified and competent family lawyers. Potential clients turn to Gary Gottlieb when they require representation due to his vast trial experience, negotiation strategies, and positive results he achieves for his clients. Preparation, professionalism and clear communication are all attributes which he relies upon in fostering long-term client and professional relationships.

In addition to client advocacy, Gary Gottlieb has been involved with educational activities within the profession. He has been asked to speak to his fellow attorneys on matters of interest that are encountered through his family law practice.

In addition, as laws and family matters continue to change, Gottlieb Law Firm continues to offer steadfast legal representation, based on knowledge, honesty, and commitment to service. With Gary Gottlieb and the firm’s attorneys at your side, you will find support and expertise at life’s critical times.

For families looking for legal counsel for matters concerning family law, divorce, mediation, arbitration, child custody and child protective services Gary Gottlieb and Gottlieb Law Firm provide services that you can research further on their website.

About Gottlieb Law Firm

Gottlieb Law Firm is a boutique Toronto, Ontario based firm focusing solely on family law, divorce, child protection, and mediation and arbitration matters. With a combined total of over 60 years of legal experience between their lawyers, they work to advance their clients’ interests through skilled, sensitive, and effective legal advocacy. The lawyers of Gottlieb Law Firm represent their clients throughout Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area with an emphasis on creating practical and lasting solutions.

Media Contact