MMJ Health Launches $99 New Patient Evaluation Offer for Florida Medical Marijuana Seekers

Florida, USA, 2026-06-10 — /EPR Network/ — MMJ Health, one of Florida’s leading medical marijuana evaluation providers, has announced a limited-time offer of $99 new patient evaluations available through the end of June 2026. The promotion is designed to remove financial and logistical barriers for Florida residents who are exploring medical cannabis as a treatment option for qualifying conditions.

With more than 20,000 patients served across Florida and a 4.9 out of 5 patient satisfaction rating, MMJ Health is making it easier than ever for new patients to take a first step toward understanding their eligibility. The $99 evaluation includes a one-on-one consultation with a licensed Florida provider, medical cannabis eligibility guidance, and dedicated support from the MMJ Health patient team.

“We believe cost and complexity should never stand between a patient and proper care. This offer reflects our commitment to making the evaluation process as accessible and transparent as possible for every Florida resident who may benefit from medical cannabis.”

MMJ Health Patient Support Team

About the $99 New Patient Evaluation

The $99 evaluation is exclusively available to new MMJ Health patients and is valid through the end of June 2026. The offer is well suited for individuals who are managing a qualifying condition such as chronic pain, anxiety, PTSD, or sleep disorders, and who are considering whether medical cannabis may be an appropriate option for their care.

The evaluation package includes:

A one-on-one consultation with a board-certified, licensed Florida provider

A medical cannabis eligibility discussion tailored to the patient’s condition and circumstances

Access to a dedicated patient support team throughout the process

Clear follow-up guidance on next steps, including state registration and dispensary access

Simple online scheduling that takes only a few minutes to complete

Patients may complete their evaluation in person or via telehealth from home. Eligibility is determined by a licensed provider based on Florida’s qualifying conditions list.

Learn more about Florida’s medical marijuana card requirements: https://mmjhealth.com/florida-medical-marijuana-card/

MMJ Health also offers a 100% money-back guarantee if a recommendation is not issued.

A Streamlined Three-Step Process

MMJ Health has designed the evaluation process to be simple and efficient:

Step 1: Book an Appointment

Patients choose a time that suits them through a quick online scheduling tool. Same-day appointments are often available.

Step 2: Meet With a Licensed Provider

Patients discuss their medical history, qualifying condition, and any questions during a one-on-one session conducted in person or via telehealth.

Step 3: Receive Next Steps

The MMJ Health team provides personalized guidance on what follows the evaluation, including state registration and accessing a Florida dispensary.

About MMJ Health

MMJ Health is a Florida-based medical marijuana evaluation practice that has guided more than 20,000 patients through the state’s certification process. The practice is staffed by board-certified, licensed providers and is recognized by NORML, Americans for Safe Access, and the Society of Cannabis Clinicians. MMJ Health maintains a 4.9 out of 5 patient rating and is committed to physician-led, patient-centered care.

The $99 new patient evaluation offer is available through June 30, 2026, for new patients only. To learn more or to book an appointment, visit mmjhealth.com or call (561) 631-7994.