Cosmographics Expands Customised Maps UK for Gifts, Education and Home Decor

Hertfordshire, UK, 2026-06-10 — /EPR Network/ — Cosmographics is pleased to announce its growing range of customised maps uk customers can personalise for gifts, education, and home décor. As a customer-focused team, Cosmographics designs unique maps that transform personal memories, achievements, and special locations into lasting keepsakes. From customised maps UK gifts to personalised framed maps and canvas prints, the company offers a wide selection of products for map lovers across the country.

Meeting the Demand for Meaningful Personalised Maps

Personalised products continue to grow in popularity as people look for thoughtful ways to celebrate important moments. Cosmographics helps customers create maps that tell their stories through carefully designed and customised products.

Whether marking a wedding, celebrating a graduation, welcoming someone to a new home, or remembering a special journey, customised maps UK designs offer a creative way to showcase meaningful locations and memories.

Turning Special Moments into Treasured Map Creations

Personalised Maps for Life’s Milestones

Cosmographics creates maps that commemorate important occasions. Customers can highlight where they first met, where they married, where they honeymooned, or where they settled into a new home.

These personalised designs also make memorable gifts for university students, graduates, newlyweds, and individuals celebrating personal achievements. A customised map can bring together multiple locations that tell a complete story through a single piece of artwork.

Travel and Adventure Memories

Many customers choose to preserve travel experiences through personalised maps. Family holidays, camping trips, and memorable adventures can all be represented through custom map designs.

The company also offers its Adventures in the Alps range, allowing customers to celebrate skiing adventures and mountain experiences through personalised map artwork.

Extensive Personalisation Options

Designed Around Your Story

Cosmographics can personalise maps with names, dates, titles, photographs, schools, universities, wedding venues, and other significant locations. Every design is tailored to individual requirements.

Customers can submit their ideas through the contact form or discuss their vision directly by phone. The team works closely with each customer to create a finished product that reflects their unique story.

Flexible Sizes and Print Formats

While many personalised framed maps are available in standard sizes, Cosmographics also offers flexible sizing options. Customers may use their own frames or request specific dimensions.

Maps are available on gloss paper, matt paper, canvas, and framed canvas formats, providing options to suit different display preferences.

Educational Maps for Schools and Home Learning

Cosmographics offers a wide selection of educational maps designed to make geography learning engaging and enjoyable.

Its colouring map range includes maps of the world, the UK, British Isles counties, Europe, Africa, Asia, and American States. These maps can be personalised and printed in various sizes.

Laminated versions are also available and include a free sticker pack. This creates an interactive learning experience for schools, families, and home educators.

Home Decor Maps for Every Interior

Stylish Decorative Wall Maps

The company’s collection of HOME DECOR MAPS includes artistic designs, retro maps, and decorative world and UK maps. These products are designed to complement studies, living rooms, offices, and other interior spaces.

Available in a variety of colours and finishes, these map designs combine visual appeal with personal significance.

For beautifully designed personalised map gifts, educational maps, framed maps, and home décor map artwork, visit Cosmographics and explore their range of customised maps uk tailored to your individual requirements.