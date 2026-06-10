SME Professional Launches Advanced Property Management Software and Estate Agent Software for Modern Property Businesses

Edinburgh, Scotland, 2026-06-10 — /EPR Network/ — SME Professional announces its comprehensive property management software and Estate Agent Software solution, designed to help property professionals simplify operations, improve efficiency, and support business growth. Built for letting agencies, property management companies, and estate agencies, the platform provides a connected approach to managing the entire property lifecycle from a single system.

A Complete Solution for Property Management Businesses

SME Professional has developed its property management software to support the professional management of property portfolios while reducing administrative workloads. The platform brings together accounting, lettings, compliance, marketing, communication, and sales management tools within one integrated environment.

The software is suitable for businesses at every stage of growth. Whether operating a single office or managing a larger portfolio, users can access the tools needed to streamline daily operations and improve productivity.

Automated Client Accounting for Greater Efficiency

Financial administration remains one of the most time-consuming areas of property management. SME Professional addresses this challenge through automated client accounting features.

Users can import bank statements and allow the system to automatically assign transactions. The platform also supports landlord payment schedules, contractor payments, and bulk statement generation. These capabilities help reduce manual processing while improving financial accuracy and operational efficiency.

Streamlined Lettings and Property Management

The property management software includes a complete range of lettings management features. From appraisal management to electronically signed tenancy documentation, the platform helps agencies manage every stage of the lettings journey.

Property managers can oversee portfolio activities through a centralised system designed to improve organisation and workflow control. By simplifying routine tasks, the software allows teams to dedicate more time to business development and client service.

Advanced Compliance Management

Compliance requirements continue to grow across the property sector. SME Professional provides an in-depth compliance management suite that goes beyond simple date tracking.

The system supports safety certificate monitoring, compliance controls, and workflow management tools that help prevent missed deadlines and administrative errors. This structured approach helps agencies maintain professional standards while reducing operational risk.

Property Marketing and Lead Management Tools

Successful property businesses require effective marketing and lead management. SME Professional provides tools for digital window displays, brochure generation, window card production, and publishing properties to major marketing portals.

The platform also includes comprehensive contact and lead management functionality. Users can manage applicant information, match prospects to suitable properties, and track opportunities through a single system. These features support more organised marketing and stronger lead conversion processes.

Estate Agent Software from Start to Finish

The connected approach behind the Estate Agent Software helps simplify every stage of the sales process. From appraisals and marketing to sales progression and chain management, the platform supports a structured workflow throughout the property journey.

The Estate Agent Software includes appraisal management tools, offer management capabilities, pre-marketing checks, sales progression monitoring, and chain management functionality. Traffic-light workflow tracking provides greater visibility while helping teams manage transactions more efficiently.

Communication and Integrations

SME Professional includes merge-code enabled emails, built-in text messaging, and communication management tools that support faster engagement with contacts and clients.

With more than 100 integrations available, the platform connects with a wide range of business applications. These integrations help eliminate duplicate data entry, improve workflow efficiency, and create a more connected operational environment.

For more information about SME Professional’s property management software and Estate Agent Software, contact SME Professional in Edinburgh on 0131 285 1022.

Discover how SME Professional helps property professionals improve efficiency, streamline workflows, and manage daily operations with its comprehensive property management software and powerful Estate Agent Software solutions.