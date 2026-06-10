Berd & Klauss, PLLC Announces Relocation to New Office

New York, USA, 2026-06-10 — /EPR Network/ — Things are growing fast at Berd & Klauss, PLLC. The immigration law firm just wrapped up a major move, relocating its main New York office to a fresh space down in Lower Manhattan to keep up with a surging workload.

You can now find the team at their new spot: 107 Greenwich Street, 14th Floor, New York, New York 10006.

The new office lands them right in the middle of the Financial District. It’s a deliberate, tactical move. Being downtown puts their lawyers right next to the exact crowd they work with every single day: international founders, corporate heavyweights, and fast-scaling startups.

Why the sudden move? Simple: they ran out of room.

The firm needed a much larger footprint to handle their expanding client list. This new setup gives them plenty of extra space for private client strategy sessions, day-to-day legal operations, and massive corporate immigration filings. On top of that, it’s just plain easier to get to, no matter where you’re commuting from in NYC.

“This move kicks off a really exciting chapter for us,” said Patrick Klauss. “With our client roster expanding the way it is, we needed an environment that fits our growing team and gives our clients the high-level support they expect when navigating the visa system.”

The timing makes total sense. Right now, the demand for knowledgeable immigration help is hitting record highs in tech, finance, healthcare, and global trade. Companies are staring down a brutal international hiring market, messy compliance rules, and tricky corporate mobility issues. They need a real strategy, not just paperwork.

Berd & Klauss, PLLC handles the full spectrum of these cases. Their daily docket includes employment visas, extraordinary ability petitions, investor setups, corporate compliance, and family immigration.

The new Financial District hub offers immediate access to major transit lines and Manhattan’s biggest commercial centers. For busy clients managing tight schedules and international flights, that easy commute is a game-changer.

So, while the office address is different, the underlying mission hasn’t changed a bit. The firm’s dedicated immigration lawyers are still fully focused on delivering fast, practical immigration fixes and dependable legal backing in a complicated global market.

About Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a full-service immigration law firm representing clients before USCIS, the Department of State, EOIR, and federal courts. The firm assists with family visas, business immigration, deportation defense, and citizenship applications.

Media Contact:

Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Phone: (212) 461-7152

Email: info@berdklauss.com

Website: https://berdklauss.com/