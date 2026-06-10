The Growing Demand for O-1 Visas Among AI Researchers and Startup Founders

New York, USA, 2026-06-10 — /EPR Network/ — Artificial intelligence is ripping through the global business world at breakneck speed. Companies everywhere are pouring cash into AI, triggering an absolute dogfight for top-tier tech talent.

Because of this pressure, immigration lawyers are seeing a massive wave of O-1 visa inquiries from machine learning experts, AI researchers, and international founders aiming for the U.S. According to the legal team at Berd & Klauss, PLLC, companies can no longer rely on slow, traditional routes; they are aggressively pivoting to specialized visas to secure elite tech talent before competitors do.

The shift makes total sense.

For decades, the tech industry leaned on H-1B visas. But relying on the H-1B nowadays is a massive gamble due to strict lottery caps and overwhelming demand. Employers got tired of leaving their hiring needs to chance, which is exactly why the O-1 visa exploded in popularity. It has quickly become the premium option for high-achieving professionals.

Strictly speaking, the O-1 is reserved for people with “extraordinary ability”—individuals who can prove they sit at the very top of their field. In the AI sector, this means showing a track record of heavy-hitting research, patents, major industry awards, press coverage, or leadership roles in groundbreaking projects.

But the typical applicant profile is changing fast.

It’s no longer just PhDs and corporate scientists applying. Right now, venture-backed founders, startup executives, and independent tech disruptors are aggressively chasing O-1 visas to launch or scale their operations on American soil.

“AI has turned talent recruitment into a global arms race,” said Patrick Klauss from Berd & Klauss, PLLC noted. “Because the necessary expertise is so incredibly niche, companies have to recruit globally. The O-1 visa has become a vital tool for getting these exceptional minds into the country quickly.”

For an entrepreneur, moving to the U.S. isn’t just about immigration status. It’s about proximity. The U.S. still boasts the world’s most aggressive venture capital scene, unmatched infrastructure, and a brutal but rewarding tech ecosystem. Establishing a foothold here is often the difference between scaling up and fizzling out.

The catch? The government is pushing back.

Immigration officials are analyzing applications with unprecedented scrutiny. They want bulletproof evidence, flawless documentation, and total regulatory compliance. Because the evaluation process has become so strict, winging an application is a recipe for denial—strategic planning and experienced legal counsel are pretty much mandatory now.

Operating out of New York, Berd & Klauss, PLLC helps professionals, founders, and corporations navigate the maze of U.S. immigration. The firm handles complex business and family immigration cases, with a heavy focus on sectors like tech, finance, and global commerce.

The hunger for AI talent isn’t going away anytime soon. If anything, the scramble is just getting started, and the pressure on the legal pathways to keep up is only going to intensify.

About Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a full-service immigration law firm representing clients before USCIS, the Department of State, EOIR, and federal courts. The firm assists with family visas, business immigration, deportation defense, and citizenship applications.

Media Contact:

Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Phone: (212) 461-7152

Email: info@berdklauss.com

Website: https://berdklauss.com/