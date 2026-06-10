Evan’s Cash For Cars Enhances Junk Car Removal Calgary Services With Free Towing and Same-Day Pickup

Calgary, Canada, 2026-06-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Evan’s Cash For Cars is proud to announce improved services designed to make selling unwanted vehicles easier for local drivers. The company now offers faster response times, free towing, and reliable same-day pickup across Calgary and nearby areas.

Selling an old, damaged, or non-running vehicle can feel stressful. Many car owners worry about repair costs, towing fees, and paperwork. Evan’s Cash For Cars has simplified the process to help residents get paid quickly without extra charges or delays.

Faster and Easier Junk Car Removal in Calgary

With growing demand for Junk Car Removal in Calgary, the company has expanded its service team to respond faster to customer requests. Vehicle owners can now receive a quote, schedule pickup, and complete the sale in just one day.

The process is simple. Customers share basic vehicle details such as make, model, year, and condition. A fair cash offer is provided based on current Alberta scrap metal prices and the value of reusable auto parts. Once accepted, a tow truck is dispatched for safe vehicle removal.

Free Towing Across Calgary

One of the key service improvements is free towing. Many junk vehicles do not run, making transportation difficult and costly. Evan’s Cash For Cars covers towing expenses, ensuring customers receive full value for their scrap or unwanted car.

Whether the vehicle is parked at home, at work, or stranded roadside, trained drivers handle removal safely and efficiently. There are no hidden fees or last-minute deductions.

Accepting All Types of Vehicles

The company buys:

Scrap cars

Accident-damaged vehicles

Rusted trucks and SUVs

High-mileage cars

Non-running vehicles

Each vehicle is evaluated fairly. Value comes from recyclable metal, catalytic converters, engines, batteries, and other usable components. This approach helps customers receive competitive cash offers.

Supporting Eco-Friendly Auto Recycling

Evan’s Cash For Cars follows responsible recycling practices in Alberta. Fluids are drained safely, working parts are reused, and metal is recycled properly. This helps reduce landfill waste and protects Calgary’s environment.

For more information about Evan’s Cash For Cars, visit https://www.evanscashforcars.ca/junk-car-removal/

About Evan’s Cash For Cars

Evan’s Cash For Cars is a trusted local vehicle buyer serving Calgary and surrounding areas in Alberta. The company specializes in junk car removal, scrap car pickup, and cash for unwanted vehicles with free towing and same-day service. Their goal is to make selling an old or damaged car fast, simple, and stress-free for every customer.

Contact Information

Company: Evan’s Cash For Cars

Phone: (403) 559-9168

Email: evanscashforcars@gmail.com

Address: 449 Midtown Pkwy SW, Airdrie, AB T4B 4E3, Canada

GMB: https://maps.app.goo.gl/upX16zX9hTvfFrfE7