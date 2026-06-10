Gas Separation Membrane Market Expansion Through Advanced Separation Technologies

The global Gas Separation Membrane Market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2026 to USD 2.8 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2026 to 2033. The market is witnessing steady growth due to increasing demand for energy-efficient gas separation technologies across petrochemical, oil & gas, chemical processing, power generation, and environmental applications.

Gas separation membranes have emerged as a highly efficient alternative to conventional gas separation methods such as cryogenic distillation and pressure swing adsorption. These membranes offer lower energy consumption, compact system design, reduced operating costs, and simplified maintenance requirements, making them attractive for a wide range of industrial applications.

The growth of the petrochemical and chemical industries is one of the major factors driving market expansion. Gas separation membranes are increasingly being utilized for hydrogen recovery, carbon dioxide removal, nitrogen generation, natural gas processing, vapor recovery, and oxygen enrichment. Growing industrialization and rising demand for cleaner and more efficient production processes are accelerating membrane adoption globally.

Polymers play a critical role in gas separation membrane manufacturing. Commonly used materials include Polyethersulfone (PES), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Polyimide (PI), Polysulfone (PSU), and Polypropylene (PP). Continuous advancements in polymer science are improving membrane selectivity, permeability, durability, and overall efficiency.

For example, in January 2022, Toray Industries, Inc. announced the development of a new polymeric membrane module designed for selective hydrogen separation from mixed gas streams. Such innovations are expected to strengthen the market by enabling higher recovery rates and improved operational efficiency.

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Growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions are further supporting market growth. Industries are increasingly adopting membrane-based separation technologies as sustainable alternatives that contribute to energy conservation and carbon reduction goals.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific Dominated the Market in 2025

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.7% in 2025. Rapid industrialization, expanding petrochemical capacity, increasing energy demand, and growing investments in environmental technologies continue to drive regional growth.

Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are increasingly adopting gas separation membrane technologies across oil & gas, chemicals, power generation, and manufacturing sectors.

China Expected to Witness Significant Growth

China is projected to register substantial growth during the forecast period due to expanding petrochemical infrastructure, increasing natural gas consumption, rising hydrogen economy investments, and stricter environmental regulations.

Polymeric Membranes Dominated the Product Segment

The polymeric membrane segment accounted for 73.7% of total market revenue in 2025.

Polymeric membranes are manufactured using materials such as:

Polysulfone (PSU)

Polyimide (PI)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polyethersulfone (PES)

These membranes offer advantages including:

High separation efficiency

Cost-effectiveness

Scalability

Ease of manufacturing

Low energy consumption

The separation process occurs when gas mixtures pass through membrane structures under pressure, selectively allowing specific gases to permeate faster than others.

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Nitrogen Gas Separation Led the Application Segment

The nitrogen gas separation segment held the largest market share in 2025.

Nitrogen generation systems use gas separation membranes to produce high-purity nitrogen directly from compressed air. Industries utilizing nitrogen generation include:

Electronics manufacturing

Food & beverage packaging

Pharmaceutical production

Chemical processing

Metal fabrication

Oil & gas operations

On-site nitrogen generation reduces transportation costs and enhances supply reliability compared to traditional gas cylinder systems.

Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas Dominated End Use

The petrochemicals and oil & gas segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025.

Growing adoption of membrane technologies for:

Natural gas processing

Hydrogen recovery

Carbon capture and storage (CCS)

Vapor recovery

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing

Carbon dioxide removal

is supporting segment expansion.

In May 2024, Air Products introduced its PRISM GreenSep LNG membrane separator, designed to improve LNG processing efficiency and support sustainable energy operations.

Market Size & Forecast

Metric Value 2025 Market Size USD 1.5 Billion 2026 Market Size USD 1.6 Billion 2033 Market Size USD 2.8 Billion CAGR (2026–2033) 7.9% Largest Market Asia Pacific

Market Drivers

Expansion of Petrochemical and Chemical Industries

Petrochemical facilities increasingly require efficient gas separation technologies for hydrogen purification, hydrocarbon recovery, and carbon dioxide removal. The growth of chemical manufacturing activities globally continues to support membrane demand.

Rising Demand for Hydrogen Recovery

Hydrogen is becoming increasingly important for refining operations, clean energy production, and industrial processes. Gas separation membranes provide an efficient method for recovering and purifying hydrogen from mixed gas streams.

Growing Focus on Carbon Capture

Carbon capture initiatives are gaining momentum worldwide as governments and industries seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Membrane-based separation technologies offer energy-efficient solutions for carbon dioxide capture and separation.

Increasing Adoption of On-Site Nitrogen Generation

Industries are increasingly installing membrane-based nitrogen generation systems to improve operational efficiency and reduce dependency on external gas suppliers.

Environmental Regulations Supporting Sustainable Technologies

Governments worldwide are implementing stricter environmental regulations to reduce industrial emissions. Gas separation membranes help industries comply with these requirements through energy-efficient separation processes.

Gas Separation Membrane Company Insights

The market remains highly competitive, with major players focusing on technology innovation, capacity expansion, strategic partnerships, and product development to strengthen their market positions.

Key participants include UBE Corporation, Air Liquide Advanced Separations, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., DIC CORPORATION, FUJIFILM Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., and Parker Hannifin Corp.

GMT Membrantechnik GmbH

GMT Membrantechnik GmbH specializes in membrane filtration systems and membrane technology solutions for industrial applications. The company serves sectors including:

Water and wastewater treatment

Food and beverage processing

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Chemical manufacturing

Its expertise in membrane engineering supports broader adoption of advanced separation technologies globally.

UBE Corporation

UBE Corporation develops advanced membrane modules for:

Carbon dioxide separation

Hydrogen separation

Organic vapor dehydration

Nitrogen generation

Air dehumidification

The company continues to invest in membrane innovation to address evolving industrial and environmental requirements.

Key Gas Separation Membrane Companies

Air Liquide Advanced Separations

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

DIC CORPORATION

Evonik Industries AG

FUJIFILM Corporation

GENERON

GMT Membrantechnik GmbH

JSC Grasys

Honeywell International Inc.

Mahler AGS GmbH

Parker Hannifin Corp

SLB

UBE Corporation

Conclusion

The global Gas Separation Membrane Market is expected to experience sustained growth through 2033, driven by expanding petrochemical operations, rising hydrogen recovery requirements, growing carbon capture initiatives, and increasing adoption of energy-efficient gas processing technologies. With Asia Pacific leading global demand and industries prioritizing sustainability, membrane-based separation solutions are becoming an integral component of modern industrial operations. Continuous advancements in polymer science, membrane design, and environmental technologies are expected to further strengthen the market’s long-term growth prospects.

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